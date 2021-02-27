GALVESTON
It was over quickly.
When Raphfel Moss directed the opening tip to Chris Horton for a breakaway layup 3 seconds into O’Connell’s TAPPS 2A bi-district basketball game, the game was over, if only figuratively.
And in the final minutes, when Kylar Mahoney, the last sub off the Buccaneers’ bench, hit a mid-range jumper for the team’s final points, the outcome had long been decided.
In the end, O’Connell was a decisive 84-26 winner over Mission Juan Diego Academy, but Bucs head coach Derek Martin was less than thrilled despite the lopsided scoreboard.
As Martin greeted his club after a wild first period, his squad holding a whopping 30-5 edge, he told them play was, “Ugly and sloppy.”
“I know it sounds a bit crazy being up 25 and you’re unhappy, but we got up 25 making a lot of mistakes. We were playing sloppy,” said Martin, whose club nonetheless advanced to the area round at Bulverde Bracken Christian on Tuesday night.
“Maybe we came in a little bit amped up. There were times where we were trying to do a bit too much rather than do the simple,” Martin said. “We weren’t passing like we normally do. Even up 25, we were not executing.’’
O’Connell’s pressing defense forced 14 first-period turnovers as the Lions shot just 2 of 16 from the field. The Bucs, with a parade of steals, uncontested layups and rim-shaking dunks were simply overwhelming.
Horton, who finished with a game-high 21 points, was 10 of 12 from the floor — all lay-ins — as the Bucs turned the Lions inside out with 22 of 36 field goal shooting.
Moss scored 12, including three breakaway slams, while Khristian Johnson added 11. Three players — Luke Waldrop, Khristopher Johnson and Mike Pacheco — added 10 apiece.
O’Connell fashioned runs of 14-0, 13-2, 17-0 and 14-0 during the rout while Juan Diego’s three consecutive buckets to end the contest were the only back-to-back points it scored all game. Nick Hurtle dropped in 12 points for the Lions, who traveled 400 miles for the late morning contest.
“They scrapped, but we have a game on Tuesday and we have a lot tougher opponent and we needed to use this to make sure we continue to execute when teams give us more,” Martin said. “Even coming out at halftime, a couple of our guys said that we’ve got to pick it up. It’s good that they realize it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.