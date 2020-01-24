Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 70, Clear Creek 56
LEAGUE CITY
In a big-game atmosphere, the Clear Creek Wildcats gave the No. 2 state-ranked Dickinson Gators all they could handle, but the Gators finished the first half of district play undefeated with a tough road win Friday.
The Wildcats led 43-38 at halftime, but the Gators turned it on in the second half to come away with the win.
Leading Dickinson were Tramon Mark (22 points, nine rebounds, six assists), Marcus Williams (20 points, 11 assists, four steals), Jabari Miller (13 points, five rebounds) and Deuce Guidry (10 pois).
Player statistics for Clear Creek were not immediately available.
Both teams resume district play 7 p.m. Tuesday. Dickinson (6-0 in District 24-6A) hosts Clear Falls (3-3), and Clear Creek will be at Alvin (0-6).
Clear Brook 72, Clear Falls 70
LEAGUE CITY
In what was a back-and-forth game, the Clear Falls Knights fell just short Friday at home against Clear Brook.
Orlando Horton Jr. poured in a game-high 26 points to lead Clear Falls, while Corey Kelly chipped in 12 points. Five Clear Brook players scored in double digits, led by Ke’Mauri Millender’s 22 points and Brandon Andrews’ 15 points.
The Knights (3-3 in District 24-6A) will have upset on their minds when they will be at Dickinson (6-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 22-5A SCORE
Galena Park 41, Santa Fe 35
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 113, Danbury 21
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Bulldogs lit up the scoreboard Friday night against an overmatched Danbury team Friday night.
A’Aderius Blanks was white-hot from beyond the arc, making nine 3-pointers and totaling 35 points. William Hunt added 14 points.
Hitchcock (5-1 in District 24-3A) is back in action 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Boling (N/A).
Editor’s note: will be updated if more information becomes available.
