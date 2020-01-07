Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 75, Clear Springs 55
DICKINSON
Dickinson used a strong first quarter, and the team’s star trio combined for 67 points in a home win Tuesday night.
The Gators raced out to a 27-15 opening quarter advantage and took a 48-36 lead into the halftime locker room.
After the Chargers won the third quarter 14-13, Dickinson closed the game like they started, winning the final period 14-5.
Leading the Gators were Tramon Mark (26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals), Marcus Williams (20 points, 11 assists, three steals) and Deuce Guidry (21 points)
Dickinson (2-0 in District 24-6A) will battle Clear Brook (1-0) on the road. First tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
Other score:
Clear Falls 63, Alvin 49
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 59, Galena Park 30
GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors remained unbeaten in district play with a decisive victory at home over Galena Park on Tuesday.
After winning the first frame 15-10, Ball High had a 12-0 run during an outstanding second quarter that saw the Tors take a 31-17 lead into the halftime break. Ball High continued to pull away in the second half for the comfortable win.
John Matthews and Quinton Cooper each scored 10 points to lead the Tors. Not far behind was Wayne Green with nine points. Nehemiah Noel added six points and five rebounds, and Tyler Polzin was a key contributor on defense with six rebounds and three steals.
Ball High (2-0 in district) is back in action 7 p.m. Friday for an intriguing matchup at Crosby (2-0).
Texas City 49, Baytown Lee 34
BAYTOWN
The Texas City Stings continued their strong recent play in defeating Baytown Lee on the road Tuesday night.
Caden McKenzie led Texas City with 17 points. Jacolby Belle chipped in with 10 points, and Leon Joubert III tallied eight points and five assists.
Texas City (2-0 in District 22-5A) hosts Goose Creek Memorial (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Friendswood 58, Santa Fe 40
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs bounced back from an opening district loss to take down rival Santa Fe at home on Tuesday.
Hudson Bockart had 15 points for the Mustangs.
Friendswood (1-1 in District 22-5A) hits the road Friday to Galena Park (0-2) for a 7 p.m. start time.
NON-DISTRICT
La Marque 104, Hempstead 55
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Cougars zoomed past an out-gunned Hempstead team in the second half for a blowout win at home Tuesday.
Believe it or not, Hempstead was still in striking range when the teams went to the locker rooms at halftime with La Marque leading 43-37. But, beginning with a monster third quarter that the Cougars won 35-12, La Marque out-scored the Bobcats by a whopping 61-18 in the second half.
Jordan Ivy-Curry racked up an eye-popping 59 points for La Marque. Edward Robinson tallied 18 points.
The Cougars will have their final non-district tuneup 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Van Vleck.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.