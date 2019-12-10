Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Dickinson 58, Fort Bend Ridge Point 52
MISSOURI CITY
In a tough road game Tuesday, the Dickinson Gators were able to get out to a lead and managed to stave off a game Ridge Point team for the win.
Top scorers for the Gators were Tramon Mark with 24 points and Jabari Miller with 22 points. Nathan Caldwell led Dickinson on the boards with 11 rebounds.
Up next for the Gators will be some stiff competition in the Cypress Independent School District Invitational tournament at the Berry Center. The tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday.
Friendswood 48, Clear Brook 43
FRIENDSWOOD
In what was a close game throughout at Clear Brook High School, the Friendswood Mustangs managed to pull away late to come away with the win Tuesday.
Savion Skeete was the Mustangs’ leading scorer with 11 points.
Friendswood will next be in action Thursday through Saturday at the Gregory-Portland Wildcat Classic tournament.
Texas City 51, Deer Park 34
DEER PARK
The Texas City Stings broke open a close game with a strong second half in their road win Tuesday over Deer Park.
Texas City led 10-9 after one quarter and 22-20 at halftime before creating some breathing room by winning the third quarter, 14-8. The Stings then put the game away by winning the fourth quarter, 15-6.
Sizzling shooting from Caden McKenzie led the way for Texas City, as the junior finished with 24 points, which included making 6 of 10 of his 3-point tries. Leon Joubert III (seven points, five assists) and Jacolby Belle (six points, six rebounds) were also key contributors.
The Stings return to action at the Decatur Invitational tournament, which will be held Thursday through Saturday.
O’Connell 65, Yes Prep East End 39
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers rose to No. 8 in the state in TAPPS Class 2A and showed why at home Tuesday with a rout of Yes Prep East End.
Khristian Johnson poured in 27 points to go along with three steals and four assists to lead the way for the Bucs, while twin brother Kristopher Johnson chipped in 13 points. Raphfel Moss added seven points, and Chris Horton had six points.
O’Connell will next host its Gulf Coast Classic tournament this Thursday through Saturday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
