Hitchcock girls dominate all-district basketball awards By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Hitchcock’s Chloe Countee attempts to score past Fairfield’s Jaylnn Calloway on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. JERRY LARSON/Waco Tribune-Herald Hitchcock's Sanaa Scott drives the ball against Fairfield's Avery Thaler on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. JERRY LARSON/Waco Tribune-Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HITCHCOCKWith a near sweep of the superlatives and a healthy showing in the other postseason honors, the District 24-3A champion Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs were well represented in the all-district awards.Lady Bulldog teammates Chloe Countee and Sanaa Scott were named co-most valuable players of the district, while Nyah Beard was the offensive MVP.Hitchcock freshmen Ashlyn Lemos and Kyleigh McDaniel were co-newcomers of the year, and head coach Dante McDaniel was the co-coach of the year to round out the Lady Bulldogs' superlative awards.Making first team all-district for Hitchcock were Jaiden Dotson and Genesis Carter, while second team recognitions went to Lakey Thibodeaux.Honorable mention all-district players for the Lady Bulldogs were Nikyah Bourgeois, NaShya Maxwell and Jhayla Fontenette. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews 