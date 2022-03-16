HITCHCOCK

With a near sweep of the superlatives and a healthy showing in the other postseason honors, the District 24-3A champion Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs were well represented in the all-district awards.

Lady Bulldog teammates Chloe Countee and Sanaa Scott were named co-most valuable players of the district, while Nyah Beard was the offensive MVP.

Hitchcock freshmen Ashlyn Lemos and Kyleigh McDaniel were co-newcomers of the year, and head coach Dante McDaniel was the co-coach of the year to round out the Lady Bulldogs' superlative awards.

Making first team all-district for Hitchcock were Jaiden Dotson and Genesis Carter, while second team recognitions went to Lakey Thibodeaux.

Honorable mention all-district players for the Lady Bulldogs were Nikyah Bourgeois, NaShya Maxwell and Jhayla Fontenette.

