Scores and player statistics from Galveston County volleyball matches
Manvel 3, Dickinson 2
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators came up just a bit short against a solid Manvel team, with the Lady Mavericks escaping with a 25-18, 20-25, 28-26, 25-18, 18-16 win Friday.
Amaya Young (26 kills, 15 digs), Sharanda Anderson (15 kills, 19 digs, two aces), Destiny Tom (46 assists, 13 digs), She Stafford (10 digs) and Avorie Williams (eight assists, four aces) all had strong efforts in the tough-luck loss for the Lady Gators.
Dickinson will finish out its home tournament Saturday, starting with a first-round gold bracket match against Alvin Shadow Creek at 11 a.m.
Port Neches-Groves 3, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors put up a good fight against Port Neches-Groves, but the Lady Indians ultimately recorded a 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 win Friday.
Leading the effort for Ball High were Caroline Baze (nine assists, six digs), Tori Mallard (five kills), Logan Kelly (four kills), Britaney Shaw (four kills) and Morgan Chaljub (five digs).
The Lady Tors finish up play Saturday in the Dickinson tournament before traveling to Alief Hastings for a match 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
