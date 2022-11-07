District 18-5A's top two team tennis programs, Friendswood and Ball High, totally dominated the all-district selections for the fall season.
The champion Mustangs, thanks to their sweep of matches with the Tors, claimed each of the 19 first-team selections up for grabs, while runner-up Ball High had 17 on the second team.
“We are very proud of the work these kids put in over the summer and fall this year,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said. “We graduated a lot of players and had one or two not return for individual reasons, so this in many ways is a 'young' team.
“But they grew up pretty fast and played with a lot of heart, passion and grit. We were able to get all of our kids into the starting lineup at different times and were able to withstand a few nagging injuries with our depth.”
On the boys' side of the court, earning first team in doubles are the Mustang teams of No. 1 Ethan Eberhardt/Michael Lanni, No. 2 Jacob Smiley/Yan Terekhin and No. 3 Tyler Nelson/Ganesh Venu.
Friendswood girls first-teamers in doubles include No. 1 Fiona Fuke/Audrey Tang, No. 2 Maadhvi Bhojani/Elodie Ridout and No. 3 Erin Cumming/Neela Juarez.
Joining them on the first-team doubles are teammates Nandini Bhojani and Ajay Juarez in mixed.
Meanwhile, first-teamers in singles for the Mustangs are the boys' No. 1 Venu, No. 2 Terekhin, No. 3 Nelson, No. 4 Lanni, No. 5 Eberhardt and No. 6 Sebastian Leiman, and the girls' No. 1 Maadhvi Bhojani, No. 2 Fuke, No. 3 Tang, No. 4 Bella Benson, No. 5 Ridout and No. 6 Nandini Bhojani.
Venu and Maadvhi Bhojani also were chosen as 18-5A's respective boys and girls “Player of the Year,” with Cook landing “Coach of the Year” honors.
"The community of Friendswood supports us extremely well, so we are very proud to represent them in a way that they can be proud of," Cook said.
As for the Tors, “We are extremely proud of our players this year,” Ball High head coach Kyle Fisher said. “Getting honorable mention or better at every line and second team in 17 out of 19 entries is a result of the hard work the team put in this season.
“Many of our players never played tennis prior to high school, such as our boy captain Bryan Han.”
Ball High's doubles teams named to the second team were the boys' No. 1 Han/Noah Reyes, No. 2 Rishi Gandhi/Matthew Leyva and No. 3 Luke Leimer/Nam Ngo, and the girls' No. 1 Sophia Comeaux/Sofia Grasso, No. 2 Adriana Gutierrez/Analiese Rosales and No. 3 Mia Hawkes/Anshu Patel, and the mixed tandem of Claire Jobe/Jake Hart.
In singles, Tors receiving second-team recognition were the boys' No. 1 Gandhi, No. 2 Reyes, No. 3 Han, No. 4 Levya, No. 5 Isaac Alegria and No. 6 Leimer, and the girls' No. 1 Jobe, No. 2 Grasso, No. 3 Comeaux and No. 5 Rosales.
Several locals were named honorable mention, as well, including Ball High's Gutierrez and Patel in singles, Texas City's Kohen Munson, Logan Pedraza and Lily Melchor in singles, and the Stings' Pedraza/Nathan Sifuentes and Melissa Aguirre/Kaclynn Hawkins in doubles.
Also, the District 18-5A All-Academic team features:
• Ball High — Sophia Comeaux, Adriana Gutierrez, Bryan Han, Jake Hart, Claire Jobe, Luke Leimer, Anshu Patel and Archi Patel.
• Friendswood — Thomas Arboleda, Bella Benson, Maadhvi Bhojani, Nandini Bhojani, Erin Cumming, Fiona Fuke, Sammi Gill, Emerson Houghton, Ajay Juarez, Neela Juarez, Michael Lanni, Sebastian Leiman, Tate Lorenz, Claire Meador, Aubrey Mirkovic, Tyler Nelson, Kaitlyn Nguyen, Evia Rand, Elodie Ridout, Audrey Tang, Yan Terekhin, Ganesh Venu and Doni Vesho.
• Texas City — Melissa Aguirre, Walter Brandon, Brielle Brinkley, Jeremy Calvert, Carissa Carpenter, Jillian English, Kaclynn Hawkins, Andrew Hipp, Miguel Jaramillo, Marcus Khaleeli, Blake Marburger, Lily Melchor, Kohen Munson, Logan Pedraza, Lincoln Pena, Kolby Radzieski-Kane and Hope Walker.
