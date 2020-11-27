LEAGUE CITY
Bay Area Christian (5-3, 2-1) hasn’t played a game in more than two weeks, but that didn’t stop the team’s run game from beating Schertz John Paul II (2-5, 0-1) 37-12 Friday night in BAC’s opening round of the TAPPS Division III postseason.
The team played lights out in all four quarters. Smith Nave and Wesley Barnes led the Broncos' rushing attack with Nave collecting 130 yards, and Barnes collecting 139 yards. The team finished with 361 rushing yards.
Nave got the Bay Area Christian Broncos going in the first quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run. Barnes also added a 53-yard rushing touchdown in the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Broncos used their passing attack with Adam Atwell connecting to Ethan Mann for a 19-yard touchdown pass to lead 21-0 at halftime.
BAC continued to dominate in the third quarter. Barnes outran the Guardians’ defense with a 44-yard rushing touchdown. Backed up deep on offense, John Paul II snapped the football over the quarterback’s head, which resulted in Bay Area Christian cashing in on a safety.
Heading into the fourth quarter with a 30-0 lead, the John Paul II Guardians finally ended the shutout performance by putting up 12 points in the fourth quarter. The Broncos also got their final touchdown with a 30-yard run from Nave.
On Bay Area Christian’s defense, Bryce Griego had one fumble recovery, Dylan Willingham had one interception and Kade Sink finished with 10 tackles. In special teams, Atwell with 5 for 5 on extra point attempts.
Bay Area Christian head football coach Les Rainey said tonight’s game was “great for our seniors.” Rainey also was proud of his players and was glad for them to “feel success this season and in the postseason.”
The Bay Area Christian Broncos will move onto the second round to face Cypress Christian (4-2, 3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood.
