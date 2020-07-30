LA MARQUE
Andrew Broussard looked forward to continuing to build the La Marque High School girls basketball program after consecutive trips to the postseason and the school’s first playoff win in a decade.
Unfortunately, it will have to be built without the Lady Cougars’ inspirational head coach, who lost his battle to cancer early Thursday morning. Broussard, who had coached La Marque the past three seasons, succumbed in his second tilt with the disease. He was 49.
“Today, the Cougar family lost one of the most inspirational men to walk the halls of La Marque High School, Coach Andrew Broussard,” said La Marque athletic coordinator/head football coach Shone Evans in a statement. “Words cannot express the appreciation we have for the lives he touched both in the classroom and on the court.”
The Coogs finished 9-19 last season but pulled off a win over Houston Washington in the bi-district round of the 4A, Region III playoffs, their first playoff victory since 2010. Despite falling to state-ranked Hardin-Jefferson in the area round, Broussard was excited about the prospects of bigger things for his program, which will have seven returning players.
“It’s a heck of an experience but one we can take into the offseason,” Broussard said after the loss on Feb. 21.
Broussard’s death is the third loss the La Marque athletic family has endured in recent months. Former Cougars running back Perry Preston was killed on May 24. Kwasi Cockrell, who quarterbacked La Marque to its first of five state championships in 1995, died suddenly on May 29.
“He will be missed dearly by all, and we send our condolences to his family, friends and countless men and women he mentored,” added Evans of Broussard, who leaves behind three children.
