Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Clear Creek Wildcats rebounded from coming up short in their district showdown at Clear Springs earlier in the week with a solid 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 road win against the Dickinson Lady Gators on Friday.
Clear Creek was led by Melody Herrin (10 kills), Stratton Sneed (eight kills), Ella Holder (seven kills), Mia Sauers (20 digs, three aces), Brynn Weber (14 digs) and Daisy Mitchell (23 assists).
Team leaders for Dickinson were Samantha Loyd (nine kills), Caryss Magliolo (six kills, four blocks), Daryeon Allen (seven digs), Skylar Westhoff (seven digs) and Keely Anderson (21 assists, six digs).
Both teams close out their respective regular seasons 6 p.m. Tuesday. The playoff-bound Wildcats (9-2 in District 24-6A) host Clear Falls (6-5), while Dickinson (3-8) will be at Clear Brook (1-10).
Clear Falls 3, Clear Lake 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights defended their home floor Friday against a game Clear Lake team with a 25-20, 26-28, 25-18, 25-23 victory.
Guiding Clear Falls to the win were Brittney Daphnis (17 kills, three aces), Jordyn Scribner (14 kills, 17 digs), Haylee Wright (12 kills, 19 digs, four aces), Brianna Dunn (49 assists, five aces), Averie Tracy (three blocks) and Capri Strombach (19 digs).
In a bout between two team headed to the postseason, the Knights (6-5 in District 24-6A) close out their regular season 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Creek (9-2).
Other score:
Clear Springs 3, Clear Brook 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-21)
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 3, Texas City 1
TEXAS CITY
The Santa Fe Lady Indians got a tough fight on the road Friday night against the Texas City Lady Stings, but ultimately prevailed for a 25-18, 10-25, 25-21, 25-15 win.
Leading the Lady Indians were Hannah Doerre (12 kills), Kadee Frantz (eight kills), Addi Webb (seven kills, three blocks), Andee Stamper (seven kills), Bre Montemayor (12 digs, four aces), Hailey Collins (27 assists), Morgan Walton (14 assists, three aces) and Keke Davidson (10 digs).
Player statistics for the Lady Stings weren’t immediately available.
Santa Fe (7-4 in District 24-6A) returns to action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Manvel (11-0). Texas City (4-8) wraps up its regular season, and will wait to see how other district matches play out to see if the team will reach the playoffs.
Manvel 3, Friendswood 0
MANVEL
An anticipated district rematch didn’t go the way the Friendswood Lady Mustangs hoped Friday night, as they fell in straight sets — 25-19, 25-13, 25-15 — at district-leading Manvel, which clinched the 18-5A crown with the win.
Top performers for the Lady Mustangs were Jordyn Sims (six kills), Nadi’Ya Shelby (five kills), Cierra Pesak (eight digs) and Caroline Adams (19 assists).
Next, Friendswood (9-2 in District 18-5A) looks to end its district season on a positive note 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against La Porte before a playoff tune-up 4:15 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls.
Bye: Ball High
DISTRICT 26-4A SCORE
West Columbia 3, La Marque 0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-9)
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hempstead 3, Hitchcock 1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
