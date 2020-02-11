Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 84, Alvin 62
ALVIN
The Dickinson Gators overwhelmed Alvin in the first half and cruised to a win to formally clinch the program’s fifth consecutive district championship on the road Tuesday.
After building a 52-29 halftime lead, Dickinson rested standout Tramon Mark and other starters in the second half on the way to the win.
Marcus Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 28 points, 14 assists, six rebounds and six steals to lead the Gators. Mark finished with 23 points, Deuce Guidry added 10 points and seven assists, Jabari Miller chipped in 10 points and five rebounds, and Jathan Caldwell finished with eight points, four blocks and three steals.
Dickinson (10-0 in District 24-6A) looks to keep its district record spotless on the road 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Lake (6-4).
Other score:
Clear Springs 43, Clear Creek 40
Bye: Clear Falls
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 62, Baytown Lee 52
BAYTOWN
The Ball High Tors rallied in the second half for a road win over Lee on Tuesday to continue to build momentum toward the playoffs.
The Tors trailed 31-25 at halftime, but a 20-point fourth quarter helped them pull off the victory.
Leading Ball High were Terry Webb (19 points, 14 rebounds, two steals), Giovanni Janke (11 points), Nehemiah Noel (eight points, 11 rebounds, three steals) and Trevon Turner (six points, 10 rebounds).
Up next for the Tors (9-3 in District 22-5A) is a home game 7 p.m. Friday against Goose Creek Memorial (5-7).
Friendswood 56, Crosby 53
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs scored a big upset and bolstered their playoff hopes with a season-defining win Tuesday at home against Crosby.
A balanced scoring effort for the Mustangs was led by Hudson Bockart (13 points), Savion Skeete (13 points) and Cole Kelly (12 points).
Friendswood (6-6 in District 22-5A) will look to clinch a playoff berth 7 p.m. Friday at home against Baytown Lee (2-10).
Other score:
Texas City 63, Santa Fe 35
DISTRICT 24-3A
Van Vleck 59, Hitchcock 54
VAN VLECK
The Hitchcock Bulldogs were unable to avenge their lone district loss Tuesday, getting edged on the road by Van Vleck.
Hitchcock was led by Christian Dorsey (26 points, six rebounds), Joseph Hunt (13 points, seven rebounds), Jayce Snyder (eight points) and A’Aderius Blanks (five points, seven rebounds, four steals).
The Bulldogs (9-2 in District 24-3A) resume play 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Danbury.
TAPPS
O’Connell 52, Conroe Covenant 42
HOUSTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers moved to their district’s No. 2 playoff seed and recorded milestone win No. 30 on the regular season in their playoff tiebreaker victory over Covenant at Lutheran South Academy on Tuesday.
Top performances from O’Connell came from Raphfel Moss (19 points), Khristian Johnson (14 points), Chris Horton (seven points, eight assists) and Kristopher Johnson (six points, 11 rebounds).
The Bucs will face Shiner St. Paul in the first round of the TAPPS playoffs Tuesday at a time and location to be determined.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
