Now, it’s time to open up voting for the 2021-22 Galveston County boys high school athlete of the year with three deserving, standout finalists.
Readers can find this article at galvnews.com and vote in the accompanying poll for which of the finalists they believe was the best of the best in the 2021-22 school year, with the top vote-getter given the distinction of being named the county boys athlete of the year.
Votes will be tallied until 5 p.m. July 27, and the Galveston County boys athlete of the year will be announced in that weekend’s Daily News sports section.
And, the boys athlete of the year finalists are:
DONOVAN GREEN, DICKINSON, CLASS OF 2022
Described as an “elite total package” both while in completion and behind the scenes, Dickinson’s Donovan Green played key roles on the Gators’ talent-rich and highly successful football and basketball teams last school year, earning county player of the year and district most valuable player honors for his efforts on the gridiron.
Playing tight end, Green’s football honors also included being named to the Under Armour All-American team, being named a MaxPreps first team All-American and a being a Houston Touchdown Club offensive player of the year finalist. On the field, Green was constantly a focal point of the opposing defense, but he still managed to compile 735 yards and 11 touchdowns on 33 receptions, along with being a skilled blocker.
Green also added his physicality to an imposing Gators basketball team that was among the state’s best throughout the 2021-22 season. Providing an inside-outside spark as well as gritty defense, Green averaged 6.9 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game (the second-best rebound per game average on the team).
DAMIEN MCDANIEL, HITCHCOCK, CLASS OF 2024
On Hitchcock squads with no shortage of athleticism, Hitchcock’s Damien McDaniel managed to stand out for the Bulldogs football team, basketball team and track and field team, where he was recognized as a first team all-district and second team all-county wide receiver and defensive back, a district co-MVP, second team all-county and all-region guard, and as a key cog in a track program record number of regional qualifiers.
On the gridiron, McDaniel tallied 878 receiving yards and eight TDs on 56 catches and recorded three interceptions on defense. This summer, McDaniel also was a standout player on the Hitchcock 7on7 team that won the Division II state championship.
Even on a Bulldogs basketball team whose modus operandi was teamwork and depth, McDaniel shined. He averaged 12.7 points per game, 6.4 assists per game (a team-high) and 2.9 steals per game (also a team-high), and had one of his finest performances of the season in Hitchcock’s Region III-3A championship win, which sent the program to state for the first time since 2004.
RAPHFEL MOSS, O’CONNELL, CLASS OF 2022
O’Connell’s Raphfel Moss was Renaissance man of sports in his senior season, playing wide receiver for the Buccaneers’ football team, being an explosive force in the post in basketball, becoming a four-time state champion in track and field, and for good measure, taking a swing at baseball as a long and rangy outfielder.
Basketball was certainly in Moss’ top two sports played, as he earned first team all-district and all-state honors, as well as a second team all-county nod. Moss averaged 16.7 points per game, seven rebounds per game, 2.6 steals per game and 1.9 blocks per game to help lead the Bucs to the TAPPS state semifinals.
And, we’d be remiss by not mentioning Moss’ track and field season, where he made the TAPPS state championships for the second straight season, but this time he took home a whopping four gold medals — one for each event in which he qualified — in the triple jump, the high jump, the long jump and the 300-meter hurdles.
