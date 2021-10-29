BAY AREA CHRISTIAN 42 WEST HARDIN 14
LEAGUE CITY
The five-game winning streak the West Hardin Oilers (5-5) hit a bulldozer Friday night when the Bay Area Christian Broncos (8-1, 1-0 in district) crushed them 42-14 to improve the Broncos winning streak to four games.
The Broncos never gave the Oilers a chance as they had this game wrapped up by halftime. In the first quarter, Smith Nave raced down the field for a 56-yard rushing touchdown. Wesley Barnes added a 13-yard rushing touchdown.
On a fake punt pass, Nave found Gannon Philips open, and Philips raced down the field to score a 69-yard passing touchdown.
Heading into the second quarter, Adam Atwell hit Ethan Mann for a 66-yard touchdown pass. Philips found the end zone again, but this time, Atwell threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to him. To close out the scoring 42-0 before halftime, Nave ran 24 yards for the touchdown.
West Hardin scored an 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. With the game out of reach, the Oilers scored an 83-yard touchdown pass late at the end of the game.
Atwell was 5-for-5 for 142 passing yards and two receiving touchdowns. Nave had three carries for 87 yards. Phillips had three receptions for 107 receiving yards. Titus Grumbles had four tackles and one tackle for a loss. Kade Sink also added four tackles.
Bay Area Christian will face its largest test of the season when they host Alpha Omega Academy (3-3, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. If the Broncos win against the Lions, they will win their district as they already beat Lutheran North on Oct. 15.
YOAKUM 37, HITCHCOCK 20
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Bulldogs (5-4, 2-2) fell short in a key district matchup against the Yoakum Bulldogs (6-3, 2-2) 37-20 on Friday night.
Yoakum struck first and never lost its lead. Yoakum scored on a rushing touchdown and converted a two-point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead in the first quarter. Hitchcock’s Christian Dorsey got on the board with a rushing touchdown but missed an extra point to keep the game at 8-6 in the second quarter. Yoakum scored another rushing touchdown to go up 15-6.
Dorsey ran 10 yards for his second rushing touchdown on the night, but the team failed to convert on a two-point conversion to go down 15-12 at halftime.
Yoakum scored another rushing touchdown to go up 22-12 in the third quarter. Hitchcock recovered a fumble against Yoakum, but then Yoakum picked off Hitchcock.
Yoakum scored on a passing touchdown and converted the two-point conversion to take a 30-12 lead.
Dorsey threw a passing touchdown to Cole Fisher on a 33-yard touchdown strike. Reese Kadlecek ran the ball for the two-point conversion to make it a 30-20 game before heading into the fourth quarter.
After several turnovers on downs, Yoakum put away Hitchcock with a rushing touchdown to give the game’s final score 37-20.
Dorsey finished the game 17-for-41 for 221 passing yards and one touchdown to go along with his 17 carries for 52 yards and two rushing touchdowns. The team had many dropped passes Friday night, head football coach Craig Smith said.
Fisher finished with two catches for 50 yards and his one reception touchdown. Damien McDaniel had five catches for 48 yards. Bryce Dorsey finished with four catches for 46 yards, and Kadlecek had three catches for 36 yards.
The Hitchcock Bulldogs will look to bounce back in their regular season finale game when they travel to take on the state-ranked Hallettsville Brahamas (7-2, 3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
— Keenan Betz
