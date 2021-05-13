WACO
The Bay Area Christian Broncos booked a trip to the TAPPS Division III state baseball championship game thanks to a pitching gem from Jordan Medellin and Trent Rullman's run-scoring walk-off suicide squeeze bunt in a 1-0 state semifinal win over Schertz John Paul on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh and mired in a scoreless pitchers duel, the Broncos loaded the bases on an Adam Atwell walk and back-to-back singles hit by Dalton Spriggs and Ethan Mann.
Then courtesy runner Luke Moses raced home to score on Rullman's bunt. The singles from Spriggs and Mann broke up a no-hit bid by John Paul II pitcher Sam Kowalick.
Medellin picked up the win with a complete game shutout, where he scattered five hits, walked none and struck out six.
Bay Area Christian will face Lubbock Trinity Christian, which defeated Colleyville Covenant Christian in the other semifinal game, for the state championship 10 a.m. Friday back at Waco ISD Stadium.
LADY BRONCOS FALL IN STATE FINAL
Earlier in the day Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, the Bay Area Christian softball team's impressive playoff run ended with a run-rule 10-0 defeat at the hands of San Antonio Holy Cross in the state championship game.
Annelise Shaw had the Lady Broncos' lone base hit.
