Scores and statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball bi-district playoff matches
Clear Creek 3, Alvin 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The favored District 24-6A champion Clear Creek Wildcats handled their business in their Region III-6A bi-district playoff match against Alvin, sweeping the Lady Jackets by the scores of 25-20, 25-15 and 25-9 Tuesday night at Clear Brook High School.
Top performances for Clear Creek were turned in by Reaghan Thompson (15 kills, 5.5 blocks), Bella Woodard (eight kills), Daisy Mitchell (19 assists), Emma Boland (15 assists), Briana Zamora (13 digs) and Mia Sauers (10 digs).
Up next, the Wildcats will face Humble Summer Creek in the area round of the playoffs 6 p.m. Friday at Phillips Fieldhouse in Pasadena.
Pearland 3, Clear Falls 1
SANTA FE
The Clear Falls Knights took an early lead in their Region III-6A bi-district playoff match, but Pearland stormed back for a 25-27, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win Tuesday night at Santa Fe High School.
Leaders for the Knights were Krista Boaz (13 kills), Kirra Musgrove (10 kills, 19 assists, 18 digs, four blocks), Grace Stum (nine kills), Michelle Goodnight (21 assists, 14 digs), Ashlyn German (16 digs) and Kade Thomas (six blocks).
Santa Fe 3, Crosby 0
HOUSTON
The Santa Fe Lady Indians made quick work of Region III-5A bi-district playoff foe Crosby on Tuesday night with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-23 win at Clear Lake High School.
Leading the Lady Indians were Kenzie Smith (19 kills, eight digs), Kadee Frantz (eight kills), Allie Walton (43 assists, 12 digs) and Emily Hardee (18 digs, three aces).
Santa Fe moves onto the area round of the playoffs where the Lady Indians will meet Fulshear at a time and location to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.