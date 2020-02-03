The district of doom is no more.
For the past two years, the Galveston County high school football teams representing Ball High, Friendswood and Texas City have toiled in one of the state’s most difficult districts.
The former District 10-5A-I included a team that reached the state final in each of the past two years — and winning the title this season — in Alvin Shadow Creek. Also, there were perennial playoff contenders in Richmond Foster, Angleton and Fort Bend Hightower.
In fact, in the season prior to the 2018-20 UIL realignment, every eligible team had reached the playoffs in their respective districts — the exception being Shadow Creek, which played its first varsity season in 2018.
Now, after the UIL released its latest biennial realignment Monday, Ball High, Friendswood and Texas City will look at drastically different districts.
Ball High and Friendswood move to District 9-5A-I, where the Tors and Mustangs will be joined by Baytown Lee, Baytown Sterling, Beaumont United, Goose Creek Memorial, La Porte and Port Arthur Memorial.
“I didn’t see that coming,” Friendswood head football coach Robert Koopmann said about discovering United and PA Memorial would be in the district. “We have zero history with anyone in the golden triangle, so that was kind of a shock to me. ... But, we’re excited to be going over to the east side.”
Notably among these new district foes, Sterling, United and La Porte are moving down from Class 6A, while Lee moves up from Class 5A, Division II.
This new district also represents a fresh start for many of the teams in it, as of the eight teams, only Friendswood and PA Memorial reached the playoffs last season — with Friendswood being the only team to advance past the first round.
In moving down into District 12-5A-II, Texas City fills a slot in a district that retained all but two of its teams from the previous realignment after the UIL’s latest reshuffling.
The core group of Santa Fe, Barbers Hill, Crosby, Dayton, Nederland and Port Neches-Groves will be joined by the aforementioned Stings as well as another drop-down from Class 5A, Division I in Kingwood Park. Lee and Vidor (moving down to Class 4A, Division I) depart the district.
Having reached the postseason this past year in a higher division, Kingwood Park should represent a step up in competition in comparison to either Lee or Vidor, neither of which made the playoffs last season. And although the Stings did not make the postseason last year, they were gritty competitors in that former district of doom and should also be seen as improved competition in District 12-5A-II.
ELSEWHERE
• Minor change: The home of Galveston County’s largest programs, District 24-6A, had one minor change with Brazoswood replacing Alvin, which moves to District 23-6A with the Pearland schools, the Alief schools, Shadow Creek and Houston Strake Jesuit. The switch shouldn’t impact the balance of power in 24-6A.
• Lots of travel: For La Marque in the realigned District 12-4A-II, the Cougars will trade fighting Houston traffic on road games to taking to long, winding country roads. With all of Houston ISD’s Class 4A schools opting up to Division I, it left three empty spots to fill out in La Marque’s district, and the newcomers stretch fairly far and wide. Joining returning district opponents Sweeny and Wharton are Bellville, Brookshire Royal and Sealy.
• Back in Region III: While Hitchcock will be paired with three of its previous district foes in the new District 12-3A-I, the Bulldogs make a significant move from Region IV to Region III. Boling, Columbus and Hempstead will be back in the district with the Bulldogs, as will newcomers Hallettsville and Yoakum.
• No more six-man: After several years playing six-man football, High Island opted up to Class 2A, Division II to make the change to the 11-man game. The Cardinals will be in District 12-2A-II with Burkeville, Deweyville, Evadale, Hull-Daisetta and Sabine Pass.
• Other sports: Since basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball in Class 5A and below do not split into two divisions like in football, the districts for local teams in these sports will be different than the football districts, and the UIL released those realigned districts Monday, as well.
Ball High, Friendswood, Santa Fe and Texas City will be joined by Baytown Lee, Baytown Sterling, Goose Creek Memorial, La Porte and Manvel in what should be a more competitive District 22-5A.
La Marque moves to Region IV in District 25-4A, as do current district rivals Bay City, Brazosport, Columbia and Sweeny. Being added to the district will be Needville and Stafford.
Hitchcock’s District 24-3A will have plenty of familiar faces with Boling, Danbury, East Bernard and Van Vleck back in the fold. Joining those teams will be Brazos, Hempstead and Houston Harmony School of Discovery.
