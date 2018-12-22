Ball High running back Clarence Dalton was recognized as one of the top players in a district loaded with talent in the 10-5A-I all-district awards.
The Tors’ junior workhorse was named the district’s offensive most valuable player. Other all-district honorees from Galveston County teams are as follows.
BALL HIGH
First team: Martavian Jackson, senior, QB; Jaden Bennett, senior, WR
Second team: Erick Rodriguez, junior, OL; Nigel Green, senior, WR; John Brown, senior, DT; Michael Franks, senior, OLB; Evan Bennett, senior, CB; Fabian Jobe, senior, S
FRIENDSWOOD
First team: Michael Gibson, senior, OL (unanimous); Austin Alvarez, senior, WR (unanimous); Mike Hermes, senior, DE; Dane Roenne, junior, OLB; Trey Mappe, junior, S
Second team: Rodrick Hutchinson, senior, OL; Luke Revere, senior, RB; Christian Lee, junior, WR; David Tinger, senior, DT
TEXAS CITY
First team: Ronald Williams, senior, OL; T.J. Fountain, senior, FB; Jo’Vel McDaniel, senior, RB
Second team: Maurice Walker, senior, TE; Phillip McDaniel, junior, Dayton Booker, senior, WR; Alex Paz, senior, K; Jontel Stevenson, junior, DT; Mykahl Brow, senior, ILB; Corday Williams, junior, CB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.