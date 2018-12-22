Ball High running back Clarence Dalton was recognized as one of the top players in a district loaded with talent in the 10-5A-I all-district awards.

The Tors’ junior workhorse was named the district’s offensive most valuable player. Other all-district honorees from Galveston County teams are as follows.

BALL HIGH

First team: Martavian Jackson, senior, QB; Jaden Bennett, senior, WR

Second team: Erick Rodriguez, junior, OL; Nigel Green, senior, WR; John Brown, senior, DT; Michael Franks, senior, OLB; Evan Bennett, senior, CB; Fabian Jobe, senior, S

FRIENDSWOOD

First team: Michael Gibson, senior, OL (unanimous); Austin Alvarez, senior, WR (unanimous); Mike Hermes, senior, DE; Dane Roenne, junior, OLB; Trey Mappe, junior, S

Second team: Rodrick Hutchinson, senior, OL; Luke Revere, senior, RB; Christian Lee, junior, WR; David Tinger, senior, DT

TEXAS CITY

First team: Ronald Williams, senior, OL; T.J. Fountain, senior, FB; Jo’Vel McDaniel, senior, RB

Second team: Maurice Walker, senior, TE; Phillip McDaniel, junior, Dayton Booker, senior, WR; Alex Paz, senior, K; Jontel Stevenson, junior, DT; Mykahl Brow, senior, ILB; Corday Williams, junior, CB

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Sports Editor

