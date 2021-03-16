Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 4, Texas City 3
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Indians took an early 4-0 lead and withstood a Texas City Stings comeback bid in their win at home Tuesday afternoon.
Santa Fe scored two runs apiece in the bottom of the second and third innings to gain control of the game.
Haze Davidson was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the second and Albert Garza reached base on a fielder’s choice before Kyeler Thompson drove both runners home on a two-out two-run single lined to center field.
The Indians pushed their lead to 4-0 on Jacob Cyr’s two-out two-run double, which plated Rhett Ostermayer (single) and Davidson (fielder’s choice).
The Stings cut their deficit in half courtesy of a two-out two-run double raked by Logan Silvertooth, and in the top of the sixth got the score to 4-3 on Jackson Wray’s two-out RBI single.
But, the Indians’ starting pitcher Cyr (seven innings, six hits, three earned runs, two walks, two strikeouts) slammed the door on the game with a 1-2-3 top of the seventh inning for the complete-game win on the mound.
Ethan Gaudett three scoreless one-hit relief innings for Texas City with two walks and two strikeouts.
Thompson (2-for-3, two RBIs), Ostermayer (2-for-3, one run) and Brice Smith (2-for-3, double) had multi-hit games for Santa Fe.
The Indians are back in action 6 p.m. Friday against rival Ball High at Tor field. The Stings return to the field 1 p.m. Saturday against Ball High at Robinson Stadium.
Other score:
Baytown Sterling 8, Ball High 1
Bye:
Friendswood
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 5, Brazos 2
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Bulldogs quickly rallied from two runs down en route to picking up their first district of the still-young season at home Tuesday night against Brazos.
After Brazos went ahead 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning, the Bulldogs bit back with a three-run bottom of the fourth.
Kaleb Walker and Brandon Connor started the frame with back-to-back singles, and each scored on a two-run single from Austin Kidwell. The go-ahead run then scored on a fielding error.
Hitchcock padded its lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth when Kidwell (leadoff single) and Gavin Shuttlesworth (one-out triple) each scored on passed balls.
Connor threw three shutout innings with one hit, two walks and seven strikeouts to close out the game for Hitchcock.
Leading the Bulldogs' offense with multi-hit games were Walker (3-for-3, one run), Kidwell (2-for-2, two RBIs, two runs) and Mauro Ruiz (2-for-3, double).
Hitchcock (1-2 in district) returns to the field 7 p.m. Friday at Van Vleck.
