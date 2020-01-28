Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 50, Clear Springs 48
FRIENDSWOOD
Like their first meeting, the second district meeting between these two teams did not disappoint, as Clear Brook’s Ke'Mauri Millender nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from straight on to knock off Clear Springs on Tuesday.
Both teams will have tough tasks against Dickinson (7-0 in District 24-6A) as Clear Springs (2-5) hosts on Friday, and Clear Brook (4-3) travels on Tuesday. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Dickinson 88, Clear Falls 63
DICKINSON
Dickinson’s three-headed backcourt combined for 69 points and 25 assists to defeat the Knights at home.
The Gators put the game away early, leading 27-5 at the end of the first quarter and holding a commanding 58-16 advantage at halftime.
Leading the Gators were Marcus Williams (27 points, 10 assists, three steals), Tramon Mark (24 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) and Deuce Guidry (18 points, 11 assists, and three steals).
Both teams will be back in action 7 p.m. Friday as Dickinson (7-0 in District 24-6A) will look to continue its district dominance against Clear Springs (2-5) and Clear Falls (3-4) takes a trip to Alvin (0-7).
Other score:
Clear Creek 59, Alvin 46
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 57, Santa Fe 35
GALVESTON
After a close first half, the Ball High Tors pulled away in the second half to claim a comfortable victory over the Santa Fe Indians at home Tuesday.
Leading 22-21 at halftime, the Tors had an explosive 26-point fourth quarter to put Santa Fe away.
Terry Webb scored 14 points to lead Ball High. Tyler Polzin added nine points, and Nehemiah Noel and Wayne Green each had eight points.
Player statistics for Santa Fe were not immediately available.
Both teams return to the court 7 p.m. Friday. Ball High (6-2 in District 22-5A) is at Galena Park (2-6), and Santa Fe (0-8) hosts Friendswood (4-4).
Texas City 32, Friendswood 30
FRIENDSWOOD
Caden McKenzie’s 3-pointer with 2 seconds left ripped the hearts out of Friendswood and put a stamp on Texas City’s comeback win on Tuesday night.
After both teams started slowly in the first quarter that saw Friendswood win 6-4, the Mustangs stampeded in the second quarter to take a 21-8 halftime lead.
The Stings offense kickstarted in the third quarter as they trimmed the deficit to 23-27 and won the fourth quarter 9-3 — capped off by McKenzie’s (11 points) heroics.
Cole Kelly led Friendswood with 10 points.
Texas City (7-1 in District 22-5A) hosts Baytown Lee (1-7) and Friendswood (4-4) travels to Santa Fe (0-8). Scheduled tip for both games is 7 p.m. Friday.
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 81, Boling 28
