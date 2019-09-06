Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Friendswood 3, Clear Creek 1
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs recorded an impressive win in front of their home fans Friday night, topping the Clear Creek Wildcats by the scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-14.
Player statistics for Friendswood were not immediately available.
Clear Creek was led by Reaghan Thompson (17 kills), Madison Cole (11 kills), Briana Zamora (15 digs) and Spencer Plato (37 assists).
Both teams are back on the court Tuesday. Friendswood hosts Clear Brook at 6:30 p.m., and Clear Creek is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start at home against Pearland.
Needville 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators suffered a sweep at the hands of perennial Class 4A powerhouse Needville on Friday night, losing by the scores of 25-8, 25-23 and 25-20.
Leading the Lady Gators were Janell Harvell (13 kills, nine digs), Destiny Tom (26 assists) and Shae Stafford (16 digs).
Dickinson returns to action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Deer Park.
Other scores:
• Cy-Fair 3, Clear Falls 1 (29-27, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20)
• Baytown Sterling 3, Texas City 2 (25-21, 22-25, 20-25, 26-24, 14-14)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.