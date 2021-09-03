BAY AREA CHRISTIAN 44, BRAZOS 13
LEAGUE CITY
For the second straight week, the Bay Area Christian Broncos ran away with it by scoring 40-plus points — this time against the Brazos Cougars to win 44-13 on Friday with the help of a 30-point second quarter outburst.
After the score was knotted up at 0-0 at the end of the first quarter Bay Area Christian (2-0) got onto the scoreboard first with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Adam Atwell to Smith Nave, but the extra point attempt was missed to only give a 6-0 lead.
That didn’t stop the Broncos after Nave scored a 33-yard pick-6. Brazos (1-1) would stop the scoring momentarily with a 25-yard touchdown run. Afterward, Bay Area Christian got back to work with 18-yard and 57-yard rushing touchdowns from Wesley Barnes. Right before halftime, Atwell kicked a 45-yard field goal to help the team lead 30-7.
Barnes scored his third rushing touchdown on the night with a 5-yard run. The defense scored for its second time of the night when Ryder Talley recovered a fumble in the end zone. With the game out of reach, the Cougars tacked on a late touchdown to put the game at 44-13.
Barnes finished the night with 220 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Nave finished with 81 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. Kade Sink and Titus Grumbles each had five tackles.
The Broncos will try to continue their undefeated streak against Legacy Prep Christian Academy (0-2) at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at home.
EAST BERNARD 32, HITCHCOCK 29
EAST BERNARD
The Hitchcock Bulldogs (1-1) came out strong through the first three quarters but fell short after getting outscored 19-8 in the fourth quarter against East Bernard (1-1) to lose 32-29 on the road Friday.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were leading 21-13. The Brahmas took advantage of the fourth quarter by scoring two touchdowns and converting two two-point conversion attempts. They sealed the game with a 36-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining in the game.
The game was tied at 7-apiece after the first quarter. The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead at halftime. East Bernard scored 6 points in the third quarter to cut into Hitchcock’s lead 21-13.
Hitchcock finished with 171 passing yards and 204 rushing yards for 375 total yards. East Bernard finished with 70 passing yards and 212 rushing yards for 282 total yards.
Lloyd Jones finished the game 14-for-27 with 171 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Usual QB starter Christian Dorsey was injured, which forced the Bulldogs to move him to the receiver position. He finished the game with seven catches for 99 yards and one receiving touchdown. Damien McDaniel finished the game with three catches for 37 yards and one receiving touchdown.
In the running game, Jones finished with 10 carries for 53 yards. Dorsey had two carries for 38 yards, but one of those carries resulted in a 33-yard touchdown run.
Penalties hurt the Bulldogs as they finished with 10 penalties, costing them 80 yards. Head football coach Craig Smith was proud of his young team for fighting. He said they “played hard” during the game. Smith is looking forward to the next game and finally playing at home.
The Hitchcock Bulldogs will look to regroup next week when they face a tough 2-0 La Marque team Sept. 10 at home.
