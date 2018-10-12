Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Lake 0
LEAGUE CITY
On a night where Clear Creek honored its seniors, the Wildcats put together a one-sided win Friday over rival Clear Lake, sweeping the Falcons by the scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-9.
With it being senior night, senior Allie Garland put on a show for the fans with 15 kills, three aces and three blocks. Briana Zamora led the defense with 10 digs, and Spencer Plato paced the offense with 32 kills.
The Wildcats (7-3 in district) have a district open date coming up, but won’t rest on their laurels as they host a non-district match against The Woodlands at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Ball High 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs continued to run roughshod over district foes Friday with a 25-11, 25-8, 25-17 win over the Ball High Lady Tors.
Leading Friendswood were Makensy Manbeck (15 kills, four blocks), Lauren Hubbard (10 digs) and Tori Weatherley (33 assists).
Ball High player statistics were not immediately available.
The Lady Mustangs (11-0 in district) will look to clinch a district championship in their next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crosby (8-3). The Lady Tors (3-8) try to put one in the win column 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Baytown Lee (2-9).
Santa Fe 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians made short work of Goose Creek Memorial on Friday in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 sweep.
Santa Fe got strong contributions from Teresa Garza (eight kills), Kassidy Taves (eight kills, 12 assists), Elena Dondonay (15 assists, 13 digs), Freedom Stephenson (four aces), Shelby Freudensprung (four aces) and Jillian Gibbs (three blocks).
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for their next match, the Lady Indians (9-2 in district) will host a Texas City Lady Stings team (5-6) riding some momentum after a big win Friday.
Texas City 3, Crosby 0
TEXAS CITY
In front of their home fans, the Texas City Lady Stings delivered their biggest win of the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 win over Crosby.
Texas City was led by Ashlynn Lewis (nine kills, seven blocks), Haley James (nine kills, 19 digs), Jennifer Herrera (14 assists, 10 digs), Sydney Osteen (10 assists, 12 digs), Macee Medina (22 digs) and Zoe Johnston (22 digs).
The Lady Stings (5-6 in district) will have a stern test ahead of them when them make the short trip to Santa Fe (9-2) for a match 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
