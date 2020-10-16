Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Brazoswood 0
CLUTE
The Clear Creek Wildcats began the second half of district play Friday night just like they did the first half — with a sweep of Brazoswood, winning this time with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 tally.
Leading Clear Creek were Reaghan Thompson (nine kills, five blocks), Bella Woodard (seven kills), Briana Zamora (23 digs, four aces), All Shemwell (19 assists, 13 digs), Emma Boland (11 assists) and Mia Sauers (14 digs).
The Wildcats (5-2 in district) return to the court 1:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Dickinson (0-7)
Clear Falls 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Clear Falls Knights handled their business on the road Friday night with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-17 sweep of the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Clear Falls was led by Rachel Brown (15 kills), Mia Johnson (11 kills, 14 digs), Blakely Montgomery (34 assists, 13 digs, six kills), Gracie Lewis (19 digs) and Nicole Sherfield (five kills).
Top performers for Dickinson were Brandolyn Freeman (seven kills, two blocks), Elaina Spriggins (16 assists) and Hannah Cavil (11 digs).
Both teams are back in action Saturday. The Knights (6-0 in district) host Clear Brook (2-4) for a 12:30 p.m. match, while the Lady Gators (0-7) travels to Clear Creek (5-2) for a 1:30 p.m. match.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Goose Creek Memorial 3, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors were unable to overcome the challenge from Goose Creek Memorial, suffering a 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 sweep at home Friday night.
Leading the Lady Tors’ offense were Kari Nance (six kills), Maggie Farmer (four kills, four aces) and Chloe Stein (11 assists). On defense, Sara Gabriel, Maggie Farmer and Morgan Chaljub spread out the digs with 16, 15 and 14, respectively.
Ball High has a 4 p.m. match Saturday at La Porte.
Texas City 3, La Porte 0
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings picked up a key win over La Porte at home Friday night with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-11 sweep.
Texas City was led by Ashlynn Lewis (12 kills), Bella Waggoner (eight kills, three aces, 16 digs), Lexi Colon (12 assists) and Macee Medina (21 digs).
The Lady Stings are right back in action with a 4 p.m. match Saturday at Friendswood.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
