DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Alvin 0
LEAGUE CITY
It was a short night for the Clear Creek Wildcats, as they swept Alvin by the scores of 25-10, 25-16 and 25-10 at Carlisle Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
Leading Clear Creek were Madison Cole (10 kills), Raeghan Thompson (10 kills), Spencer Plato (42 assists, three aces, two blocks), Kylie Luedde (19 digs) and Briana Zamora (12 digs).
Up next for the Wildcats (6-3 in district) will be a match 4:15 p.m. Friday at home against rival Clear Lake (3-5).
Clear Falls 3, Dickinson 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights turned back a game Dickinson Lady Gators bunch at home Tuesday, winning in straight sets by the scores of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-23.
Clear Falls’ player statistics were not immediately available.
Top performers for Dickinson were Janell Harvell (13 kills), Destiny Tom (29 assists, three aces) and Shae Stafford (11 digs).
Both teams are back on the court 6 p.m. Friday. The Knights (6-3 in district) will be at Alvin (2-6), while The Lady Gators (0-9) host Clear Springs (5-3).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Baytown Lee 0
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians cruised past Lee on the road Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 win.
Santa Fe’s effort was led by Kassidy Taves (11 kills, 17 assists, nine digs), Elena Dondonay (21 assists, seven digs, two aces), Freedom Stephenson (eight digs, four aces) and Baylie Baccinelli (three blocks).
The Lady Indians (8-2 in district) will next host Goose Creek Memorial (5-5) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Crosby 3, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors dropped a home match against Crosby on Tuesday, falling by the scores of 11-25, 22-25 and 19-25.
Defensively, Sara Gabriel led Ball High with, and Morgan Chaljub chipped in nine digs. On offense, Avery Feagin had nine assists, while Logan Kelly served up four aces and led with three kills. Six others tied with two kills each.
The Lady Tors (3-7 in district) hosts 22-5A powerhouse Friendswood (10-0) up next in a match 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Texas City 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
BAYTOWN
The Texas City Lady Stings came out on fire to pick up an important victory on their quest for a playoff berth, sweeping Goose Creek Memorial on the road Tuesday by the scores of 25-14, 25-22 and 25-18.
A balanced offensive attack was led by Ashlynn Lewis (12 kills), Haley James (10 kills), Veronica Victoria (nine kills), Lexi Colon (18 assists) and Jayla Diaz-Medina (16 assists). Macee Medina (38 digs) and James (22 digs) led the Texas City defense, and the Lady Stings combined to go 69-for-70 on their serves.
Texas City (7-3 in district) will have another key match on the road 6:30 p.m. Friday against Crosby (6-4).
Other scores:
Friendswood 3, Galena Park 0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-1)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
