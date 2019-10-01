Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 3, Clear Lake 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers made quick work in a home match against Clear Lake on Tuesday with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-11 sweep.
Leading the Chargers were Shyia Richardson (14 kills, nine digs), Mary Alper (nine kills, six blocks), Tori Gehret (10 digs, three aces) and Avery Reynolds (27 assists, eight digs).
Clear Springs (4-1 in district) should have a sterner test on its hands in its next match, which will be 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Creek (3-2).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Goose Creek Memorial 3, Ball High 1
BAYTOWN
The Ball High Lady Tors battled, but could not come away with a victory in Tuesday’s match at Goose Creek Memorial, which won by the scores of 25-15, 27-25, 25-12 and 25-16.
Defensively, Morgan Chaljub led Ball High with 23 digs, while Sara Gabriel tallied 21 digs. Logan Kelly set 14 assists and added 16 digs. Offensively, Maggie Farmer led with seven kills, while Avery Feagin chipped in five more kills and seven assists.
The Lady Tors (2-4 in district) will next host Texas City (4-2) on Teacher Appreciation Night with a 6:30 p.m. match Friday.
Friendswood 3, Baytown Lee 0
BAYTOWN
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs took care of business on the road Tuesday, sweeping Lee by the scores of 25-6, 25-15 and 25-14.
Tori Weatherley (19 assists, four aces), Cierra Pesak (10 digs, four aces), Sarah Sitton (seven kills) and Ashlyn Svoboda (seven kills) led Friendswood.
The Lady Mustangs (7-0 in district) will look to close out an undefeated first half of their 22-5A schedule when they host Goose Creek Memorial (3-3) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Santa Fe 3, Crosby 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians blew by Crosby in the first two sets and survived a marathon third set to come away with a 25-9, 25-15, 28-26 win at home Tuesday.
Several Santa Fe players got in the action in Tuesday’s win. Leading the way were Kassidy Taves (11 kills, 11 assists, eight digs), Cassi Cruz (nine kills), Kenzie Smith (nine kills), Rachael Douglas (seven kills), Rylie Peters (seven kills), Elena Dondonay (11 assists, 11 digs, three aces), Freedom Stephenson (14 digs) and Allie Walton (10 assists).
Next, the Lady Indians (5-1 in district) will look to take care of business on the road 6:30 p.m. Friday at Galena Park (0-6).
Texas City 3, Galena Park 0
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings cruised to a 25-5, 25-9, 25-5 victory over Galena Park at home Tuesday.
Top performers for Texas City were Ashlynn Lewis (10 kills), Macee Medina (16 digs, two aces), Tahjea Smith (2.5 blocks), Jayla Diaz-Medina (nine assists) and Lexi Colon (nine assists).
The Lady Stings (4-2 in district) will make the trip across the Causeway for their next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ball High (2-4).
NON-DISTRICT
Dickinson 3, Pasadena Dobie 0
DICKINSON
On the heels of a five-match district losing streak, the Dickinson Lady Gators were able to pick up a confidence booster in a home non-district match Tuesday, sweeping Dobie by the scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-18.
Leaders for Dickinson were Janell Harvell (nine kills, 15 digs), Kaegan Rutherford (seven kills), Emalee Allen (seven kills), Destiny Tom (24 assists, 14 digs) and Shae Stafford (10 digs).
The Lady Gators (0-5 in district) will look to avoid the 24-6A cellar in their next match, which will be 6 p.m. Friday at Alvin (0-5).
