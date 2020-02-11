Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer
GIRLS
DISTRICT 24-6A
Score: Clear Creek 2, Clear Falls 1
Bye: Dickinson
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 8, Crosby 0
FRIENDSWOOD
Multiple players got in on the action, as the Friendswood Lady Mustangs rolled to a home win Tuesday against Crosby.
Blynn Friberg sparked Friendswood's attack with three assists and a goal, and Cameryn Peter had two goals to lead the way. Tallying a goal apiece were: Maya Palitz, Lindsey Hudson, Emmye Outland and Victoria Davis. Caitlin Green also had an assist.
The Lady Mustangs (5-0 in District 22-5A) remain at home 7:30 p.m. Friday against Baytown Lee.
Other scores:
Ball High 6, Baytown Lee 0
Texas City 4, Santa Fe 0
BOYS
DISTRICT 24-6A
Scores:
Clear Creek 2, Clear Falls 1
Clear Springs 4, Clear Lake 1
Bye: Dickinson
DISTRICT 22-5A
Scores:
Friendswood 2, Crosby 0
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
