Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball

DISTRICT 24-6A

Clear Springs 64, Clear Lake 44

HOUSTON

Clear Springs gradually increased its lead in the first three quarters to snatch a road victory to open District 24-6A play.

The Chargers won the opening period 17-11, and then widened the lead to 36-23 at the half.

A 19-11 third quarter had Clear Springs in control, up 21 going into the final quarter

Kenna Gibson had her hands in the oven by scoring a career-high 35 points for the Chargers

Clear Springs will participate in the Waco Midway Christmas Classic that will run Dec. 27-29.

Other scores:

Clear Creek 44, Dickinson 17

