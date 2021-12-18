web only Girls basketball roundup for Dec. 18, 2021 By CHRISTOPHER WALTER Correspondent Dec 18, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketballDISTRICT 24-6AClear Springs 64, Clear Lake 44HOUSTONClear Springs gradually increased its lead in the first three quarters to snatch a road victory to open District 24-6A play.The Chargers won the opening period 17-11, and then widened the lead to 36-23 at the half.A 19-11 third quarter had Clear Springs in control, up 21 going into the final quarterKenna Gibson had her hands in the oven by scoring a career-high 35 points for the ChargersClear Springs will participate in the Waco Midway Christmas Classic that will run Dec. 27-29.Other scores:Clear Creek 44, Dickinson 17 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clear Lead Sport Basketball District Quarter Charger Kenna Gibson Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston ISD teacher arrested on indecency with a child chargeReward of $5,000 offered for information about slaying of La Marque High School studentSnapchat chatter, DNA led to arrest in shooting death of Hitchcock teenSkeletal human remains found at League City construction siteSpiritual healer found guilty of murder in west Galveston County killingMan dies in one-vehicle crash on Interstate 45 near La MarquePort negotiations could block Fertitta's Pier 21 plans; mainland eateries set tables for openingsParents call for Clear Creek ISD superintendent's resignationGalveston native, Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans deserves NFL Man of the Year awardGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer CollectionsIn Focus: Seahawks 33, Texans 13In Focus: 2021 Dickens on The StrandIn Focus: Texas City Christmas ParadeThrough the RoofIn Focus: Houston 31, Memphis 13In Focus: Jets 21, Texans 14In Focus: Dickinson vs Atascocita High School FootballIn Focus: Colts 31, Texans 0 CommentedDemocrats will pay for Biden's tyranny come November (165) Liberal media helping Democrats steal more elections (102) Beto O’Rourke should heed his own words on gun control (66) Pandemic isolation, fentanyl cause spike in opioid-related deaths, experts say (53) Omicron, holidays prompting more Galveston County residents to vaccinate (51) President Biden doesn't care about US citizens (48) Critical race theory is a political dog whistle (39) COVID fallout, race tension loom over Salvation Army holiday fundraising (37) World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant (37) Family matters: Off-island exodus poses economic, cultural test for Galveston (34)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.