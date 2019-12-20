Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 105, Danbury 39
DANBURY
Hitchcock raced out to a big lead and never looked back, ‘Dog-piling an out-matched Danbury team on the road Friday in its district opener.
By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs were already in front, 27-7, and they kept expanding their lead — going from a 54-16 halftime lead to a 77-28 advantage heading into the final quarter.
Demi Dickey nearly outscored Danbury all by herself, pouring in 36 points. Chloe Countee stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points, nine assists and five steals, while Tra’kemme Elam had a unique double-double with 19 points and 12 steals. Breanna Birdow chipped in nine points.
The Lady Bulldogs will next return to the court Thursday through Saturday at the East Chambers Tournament.
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Springs 59, Houston St. Agnes 43
HOUSTON
The Chargers used a strong first quarter, that saw Clear Springs outscore St. Agnes 13-5 in the team’s road victory Friday.
Going into the locker room up 28-21, Clear Springs doubled its lead to 42-28 after three.
Kylie Minter led the Chargers with 16 points and four steals.
Clear Springs will be back in action on Friday and Saturday when they play in the Aldine ISD Holiday Hoops Classic tournament.
(Thursday) O’Connell 41, Orange Community Christian 15
GALVESTON
With their opponents struggling on offense, the O’Connell Lady Buccaneers got the job done at home Thursday with a win.
Ciara Quiroga was the Lady Bucs’ leading scorer with nine points, but not far behind was Brooke Cromie with eight points. Ansley McCulloch added five points, and Re’Nae Horton logged four points.
Other scores:
(District 24-6A) Clear Creek 45, Dickinson 30
(District 24-6A) Clear Falls 59, Clear Brook 45
(District 22-5A) Galena Park 46, Santa Fe 22
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
