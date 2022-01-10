2021 All-Galveston County football teams

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB- Luke Martin, sr., Dickinson

QB- Cody Kuhlmann, sr., Clear Springs

RB- David Smith, jr., Clear Falls

RB- Xai’Shaun Edwards, soph., Clear Springs

WR- Noah Thomas, sr., Clear Springs

WR- Luke Vidal, sr., Clear Falls

TE- Donovan Green, sr., Dickinson (county player of the year)

OL- PJ Williams, sr., Dickinson

OL- Daniel Goolsby, sr., Friendswood

OL- Eli Turner, sr., Clear Falls

OL- Nick Fattig, jr., Clear Springs

OL- Logan Silvertooth, sr., Texas City

UT- Ky Woods, sr., Clear Springs

K- Riley Carleton, sr., Clear Falls

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL- Matthew Reyes, sr., Friendswood

DL- Brady Crabtree, sr., Clear Falls

DL- Syzron Scott, soph., Texas City

DL- Jake Ferree, sr., Clear Springs

LB- Jamal Gray, sr. Texas City

LB- Josh Wright, sr., Clear Falls

LB- Tyree Woods, sr., Dickinson

DB- Donovan Avery, sr., Texas City

DB- Donovin Carraway, sr., Texas City

DB- Keewan Grismore, sr., Clear Falls

DB- Mike McBride, sr., Clear Springs

P- Stephen Jurbala, jr., Clear Creek

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB- Christian Dorsey, sr., Hitchcock

QB- Seth Williams, jr., Ball High

RB- Caleb Bell, soph., Texas City

RB- Caleb Corkran, sr., Friendswood

FB- Micah Barnett, sr., Dickinson

WR- Dante McDaniel, soph., Hitchcock

WR- Brice West, sr., Ball High

TE- Reese Kadlecek, sr., Hitchcock

OL- David Goolsby, sr., Friendswood

OL- Mich’le Joseph, sr., Ball High

OL- Jude Edwards, soph., Clear Falls

OL- Trent Edwards, sr., Friendswood

OL- Luke Connell, sr., Friendswood

K/P- Adam Atwell, sr., Bay Area Christian

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL- Jason McGaskey-Caldwell, sr., Dickinson

DL- Brandon Jones, sr., La Marque

DL- Josh Alaniz, sr., Clear Springs

DL/LB Matthew Fleming, sr., Hitchcock

LB- Corey Kelly, jr., Clear Falls

LB- Kannon Garza, sr., Clear Falls

LB- Connor Habhab, sr., Clear Springs

LB- Braylan Shelby, jr., Friendswood

DB- Max Williams, sr., Clear Falls

DB- Vernon Glover, jr., Dickinson

DB- Bryce Hinton, sr., Texas City

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

QB- Jacob Duran, sr., Texas City

QB/RB- John Solomon, soph., Dickinson

RB- Jeremiah Crum, sr., Clear Creek

RB- Jackson Rhodes, jr., Friendswood

RB- Reggie Sanders, sr., Dickinson

RB- Armond Robinson, sr., La Marque

RB- Dabrion Nelson, sr., La Marque

RB- Smith Nave, sr., Bay Area Christian

RB- Wesley Barnes, sr., Bay Area Christian

RB/WR- Peyton Greer, soph., Clear Falls

WR- Ashton Schumann, jr., Clear Springs

WR/P- Kobe Allison, sr., Texas City

WR- De’Rion Crooms, jr., Dickinson

WR- Marquis Johnson, jr., Dickinson

WR- Will Cianfrini, soph., Ball High

WR/P- Joseph Cianfrini, sr., Ball High

WR- Bryce Dorsey, soph., Hitchcock

WR- Dylan Thomas, soph., La Marque

TE- Hunter Smryl, jr., Friendswood

TE- Hayden Davis, jr., Clear Springs

OL- Michael Bimage, sr., Dickinson

OL- Logan Latham, soph., Clear Springs

OL- Brandon Russell, jr., La Marque

OL- Caden Teeples, soph., Texas City

OL- Jeremiah Stance, soph. La Marque

UT- Brandon Jolly, sr., Texas City

K- Juan Garcia, jr., La Marque

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

DL/FB- Jared Yawn, sr., Friendswood

DL- Evan Tullos, jr., Texas City

DL- Branson Winter, jr., Clear Springs

DL- Bryce Williams, jr., Texas City

DL- Tre Ford, jr., Dickinson

DL- Franklin Alfaro, soph., Santa Fe

LB- Ethan Sajna, sr., La Marque

LB- Jaxson Russo, jr., Friendswood

LB- Camryn Grief, soph., Texas City

LB- Keadrian Johnson, sr., Ball High

LB- Kade Sink, jr., Bay Area Christian

LB- Braedon Stafford, sr., Dickinson

LB/DB- Layden Roque, jr., Dickinson

DB- Devin Jackson, sr., Clear Falls

DB- Lloyd Jones III, fr., Hitchcock

DB- Jabari Ellison, jr., Dickinson

DB- Colby Harris, sr., Dickinson

DB- Byron Sweeny, sr., Ball High

DB- Landen Gunter, jr., Clear Creek

DB- Jackson Stroud, jr., Santa Fe

P- Jorian Martin, sr., La Marque

