2021 All-Galveston County football teams
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB- Luke Martin, sr., Dickinson
QB- Cody Kuhlmann, sr., Clear Springs
RB- David Smith, jr., Clear Falls
RB- Xai’Shaun Edwards, soph., Clear Springs
WR- Noah Thomas, sr., Clear Springs
WR- Luke Vidal, sr., Clear Falls
TE- Donovan Green, sr., Dickinson (county player of the year)
OL- PJ Williams, sr., Dickinson
OL- Daniel Goolsby, sr., Friendswood
OL- Eli Turner, sr., Clear Falls
OL- Nick Fattig, jr., Clear Springs
OL- Logan Silvertooth, sr., Texas City
UT- Ky Woods, sr., Clear Springs
K- Riley Carleton, sr., Clear Falls
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL- Matthew Reyes, sr., Friendswood
DL- Brady Crabtree, sr., Clear Falls
DL- Syzron Scott, soph., Texas City
DL- Jake Ferree, sr., Clear Springs
LB- Jamal Gray, sr. Texas City
LB- Josh Wright, sr., Clear Falls
LB- Tyree Woods, sr., Dickinson
DB- Donovan Avery, sr., Texas City
DB- Donovin Carraway, sr., Texas City
DB- Keewan Grismore, sr., Clear Falls
DB- Mike McBride, sr., Clear Springs
P- Stephen Jurbala, jr., Clear Creek
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB- Christian Dorsey, sr., Hitchcock
QB- Seth Williams, jr., Ball High
RB- Caleb Bell, soph., Texas City
RB- Caleb Corkran, sr., Friendswood
FB- Micah Barnett, sr., Dickinson
WR- Dante McDaniel, soph., Hitchcock
WR- Brice West, sr., Ball High
TE- Reese Kadlecek, sr., Hitchcock
OL- David Goolsby, sr., Friendswood
OL- Mich’le Joseph, sr., Ball High
OL- Jude Edwards, soph., Clear Falls
OL- Trent Edwards, sr., Friendswood
OL- Luke Connell, sr., Friendswood
K/P- Adam Atwell, sr., Bay Area Christian
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL- Jason McGaskey-Caldwell, sr., Dickinson
DL- Brandon Jones, sr., La Marque
DL- Josh Alaniz, sr., Clear Springs
DL/LB Matthew Fleming, sr., Hitchcock
LB- Corey Kelly, jr., Clear Falls
LB- Kannon Garza, sr., Clear Falls
LB- Connor Habhab, sr., Clear Springs
LB- Braylan Shelby, jr., Friendswood
DB- Max Williams, sr., Clear Falls
DB- Vernon Glover, jr., Dickinson
DB- Bryce Hinton, sr., Texas City
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
QB- Jacob Duran, sr., Texas City
QB/RB- John Solomon, soph., Dickinson
RB- Jeremiah Crum, sr., Clear Creek
RB- Jackson Rhodes, jr., Friendswood
RB- Reggie Sanders, sr., Dickinson
RB- Armond Robinson, sr., La Marque
RB- Dabrion Nelson, sr., La Marque
RB- Smith Nave, sr., Bay Area Christian
RB- Wesley Barnes, sr., Bay Area Christian
RB/WR- Peyton Greer, soph., Clear Falls
WR- Ashton Schumann, jr., Clear Springs
WR/P- Kobe Allison, sr., Texas City
WR- De’Rion Crooms, jr., Dickinson
WR- Marquis Johnson, jr., Dickinson
WR- Will Cianfrini, soph., Ball High
WR/P- Joseph Cianfrini, sr., Ball High
WR- Bryce Dorsey, soph., Hitchcock
WR- Dylan Thomas, soph., La Marque
TE- Hunter Smryl, jr., Friendswood
TE- Hayden Davis, jr., Clear Springs
OL- Michael Bimage, sr., Dickinson
OL- Logan Latham, soph., Clear Springs
OL- Brandon Russell, jr., La Marque
OL- Caden Teeples, soph., Texas City
OL- Jeremiah Stance, soph. La Marque
UT- Brandon Jolly, sr., Texas City
K- Juan Garcia, jr., La Marque
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
DL/FB- Jared Yawn, sr., Friendswood
DL- Evan Tullos, jr., Texas City
DL- Branson Winter, jr., Clear Springs
DL- Bryce Williams, jr., Texas City
DL- Tre Ford, jr., Dickinson
DL- Franklin Alfaro, soph., Santa Fe
LB- Ethan Sajna, sr., La Marque
LB- Jaxson Russo, jr., Friendswood
LB- Camryn Grief, soph., Texas City
LB- Keadrian Johnson, sr., Ball High
LB- Kade Sink, jr., Bay Area Christian
LB- Braedon Stafford, sr., Dickinson
LB/DB- Layden Roque, jr., Dickinson
DB- Devin Jackson, sr., Clear Falls
DB- Lloyd Jones III, fr., Hitchcock
DB- Jabari Ellison, jr., Dickinson
DB- Colby Harris, sr., Dickinson
DB- Byron Sweeny, sr., Ball High
DB- Landen Gunter, jr., Clear Creek
DB- Jackson Stroud, jr., Santa Fe
P- Jorian Martin, sr., La Marque
