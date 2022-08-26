Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Pasadena Memorial 3, Ball High 0
PASADENA
The Ball High Lady Tors battled but fell short on the road Friday night against Memorial, which won by the scores of 27-25, 25-20 and 25-12.
Charli Dean led the Lady Tors offensively with seven kills, and Kate Lindamood pitched in six kills and two blocks. Sunny Jo Higgins logged 34 digs, and Chloe Stein had 15 assists.
Ball High will look to reset as the Lady Tors enter the gold bracket of the Stafford Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday against Sweeny.
Baytown Sterling 3, Dickinson 1
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators were dealt a tough setback at home Friday night, as Sterling left the Swamp with a 25-21, 20-25, 28-26, 25-21 victory.
Top performers for the Lady Gators were Samantha Loyd (30 kills, three aces, 13 digs), Skylar Westhoff (23 assists, 13 digs), Keely Anderson (23 assists) and Addison Stanley (10 digs).
Dickinson returns to the court 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pasadena Memorial.
Clear Creek 3, College Station 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats picked up a quality win over an always tough College Station bunching with a 25-14, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18 triumph at home Friday night,
Leading the Wildcats were Olivia Jones (23 kills, three aces, two blocks, 12 digs), Melody Herrin (12 kills, two blocks), Mia Sauers (24 digs), McKinley Cole (19 assists, 21 digs), Daisy Mitchell (19 assists, 12 digs) and Brynn Weber (12 digs).
Clear Creek is back in action 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Klein Collins.
