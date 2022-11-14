Friendswood’s Kaitlyn Gotsch goes up for a kill against Summer Creek’s Yamari Thomas during the first set at the Lady Gator Classic at the Absolute Volleyball Academy in Webster on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Friendswood’s Cierra Pesak celebrates after a point during the first set against Manvel at Friendswood High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Nadi’Ya Shelby spikes the ball as Dickinson’s Aaliyah Barnett tries to block the shot Tuesday in the third set at Friendswood High School.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Kaitlyn Gotsch goes up for a kill against Summer Creek’s Yamari Thomas during the first set at the Lady Gator Classic at the Absolute Volleyball Academy in Webster on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
From left, Ball High’s Bella Gavin, Kate Lindamood and Sunny Jo Higgins celebrate after the Tors claimed the first set against Santa Fe at Ball High School in Galveston on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
After a season that saw Friendswood, Santa Fe and Ball High all make the playoffs with Texas City in close contention, local volleyball players were well represented in the All-District 18-5A awards.
The district runner-up Lady Mustangs matched district champion Manvel with three players earning superlatives — senior Cierra Pesak taking co-defensive player of the year honors, freshman Nadi’Ya Shelby being named newcomer of the year, and senior Kaitlyn Gotsch earning blocker of the year.
Rounding out the local players getting superlatives was Lady Tors senior Sunny Jo Higgins, who was the district’s other co-defensive player of the year.
Rounding out the rest of the 18-5A all-district honors were:
FRIENDSWOOD
• First team: Caroline Adams, fr.; Meghan Donoughue, jr.; Sydney Gibson, soph.; Jordyn Sims, soph.; Isabella Thompson, jr.
