After a season that saw Friendswood, Santa Fe and Ball High all make the playoffs with Texas City in close contention, local volleyball players were well represented in the All-District 18-5A awards.

The district runner-up Lady Mustangs matched district champion Manvel with three players earning superlatives — senior Cierra Pesak taking co-defensive player of the year honors, freshman Nadi’Ya Shelby being named newcomer of the year, and senior Kaitlyn Gotsch earning blocker of the year.

