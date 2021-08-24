Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Texas City 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs got their district season off on the right footing with a 25-11, 28-26, 25-15 sweep over the Texas City Lady Stings at home Tuesday night.
Leaders for the Lady Mustangs in the match were Sarah Sitton (14 kills, four blocks), Isabella Thompson (nine kills), Megan Hubbard (22 assists, 13 digs), Kate Bueche (14 digs, three aces), Andi Vaught (15 digs) and Meghan Donoughue (seven kills, 12 assists).
Friendswood is back in action at the Battle of the Brazos Invitational tournament hosted by Richmond George Ranch this Thursday through Saturday.
Santa Fe 3, Baytown Lee 0
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians opened up district play on the road Tuesday night with a dominant 25-8, 25-7, 25-10 over Lee.
Dru Hawkins and Kenzie Smith led the Lady Indians’ offense with nine kills and eight kills, respectively. Also standing out were Lexi Gunter (22 assists, six digs), Emily Hardee (seven digs) and Andee Stamper (three aces).
Up next, Santa Fe will enter the Leander Volleypalooza tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Other scores:
La Porte 3, Ball High 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-21)
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Creek 3, Deer Park 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats got a small measure of revenge from last season’s playoff loss with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 sweep of Deer Park at home Tuesday night.
Leading the Wildcats were Reaghan Thompson (12 kills, three aces, five blocks), Briana Zamora (17 digs), Mia Sauers (10 digs), Emma Boland (14 assists) and Daisy Mitchell (12 assists).
Clear Creek will be back at home 6 p.m. Friday against College Station.
Dickinson 3, Alvin 0
DICKINSON
Looking to round into shape with district play around the corner, the Dickinson Lady Gators recorded a solid 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 sweep over Alvin at home Tuesday night.
Top performers for the Lady Gators were Madison Spells (eight kills), Callie Boone (seven kills, 15 digs), Brandolyn Freeman (seven kills, four blocks), Elaina Spriggins (25 assists, seven digs), Addison Stanley (14 digs), Lydia Baines (11 digs) and Gracie Boone (four aces).
Dickinson will be back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday at Baytown Sterling.
Other scores:
Humble Summer Creek 3, Clear Falls 2 (25-22, 22-15, 22-25, 25-16, 15-8)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.