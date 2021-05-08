FRIENDSWOOD
It was workmanlike day of baseball for Friendswood.
The state-ranked Mustangs casually punched in, saw the ball, hit the ball, and quietly punched out. And in a tidy 1 hour and 18 minutes, coach Cory Benavides’ club improved to 26-0 with a Region III-5A bi-district title in hand after a 10-0, five-inning win over Nederland at Bobby Black Field on Saturday.
“We had a couple of first-game jitters (Friday night) and Nederland is a good ball club. Well-coached, hard-nosed kids,’’ said Benavides, whose squad won the best-of-three series 2-0, including Friday’s 5-0 triumph.
“The first game of the playoffs, we got some jitters. It’s hard to play there,” Benavides said. “So today we wanted to make sure we took care of business. We didn’t want to get lazy or lackadaisical in the second game.
“I wanted to finish them in two.”
After harmless first- and second-inning at-bats, Friendswood, pushed across four runs in the third and six in the fourth to put away the contest.
In the fourth, Michael Wright’s single started a surge as five of the next six batters reached base. Reed South had an RBI single, Isaiah Winkler added a run-scoring fly ball and Dylan Maxcey capped the inning with a two-run single.
Wright then opened the fourth with a line drive double to right. Kevin Newkirk followed with a two-run double, and after Winkler walked and Izaac Pacheco singled to load the bases, Maxcey came through again.
The Mustangs’ junior catcher scorched a liner and Bulldogs center fielder Landon Caywood attempted to make a diving catch. Instead, the ball rolled to the wall as all four runners scored on an inside-the-park home run.
Maxcey finished with three hits and six RBIs, while Newkirk, Pacheco and Wright added two apiece as Friendswood consistently attacked first-pitch offerings from Nederland pitchers.
“I tell them if it’s there, and you think you can handle it, let’s go,” Benavides said. “And that bottom of the lineup, they would be at the top if we didn’t have a few guys. The bottom put really good at-bats together so the front of the order can do some work.”
On the hill, Jaxson Burch found his pitching rhythm early for the Mustangs and cruised, allowing just a single to Noah Kendrick in the fourth and a walk to Corbin Chandler in the fifth. The sophomore finished with four strikeouts.
“We didn’t want him to get too amped up,” Benavides said of Burch, “but he calmed down and lived around the zone a lot.”
