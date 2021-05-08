SANTA FE
Santa Fe finished off a two-game bi-district sweep of Crosby in a resounding fashion, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth to run rule Crosby 10-0 on Saturday at Santa Fe.
The Indians advance to the Region III-5A area round where they will take on District 23-5A champion Houston Waltrip.
Santa Fe took a 7-0 lead into the fifth and soon began pressing for more.
Jackson Stroud drew a one-out walk and scored on a massive home run over the left field fence by Haze Davidson.
Two more walks and Albert Garza's second hit of the game set the table for Kyeler Thompson, who finished things off with a single.
It was the 10th hit of the day for the Indians, who scored in every inning but the second.
Seven different Santa Fe hitters shared in the hitting attack and six delivered runs batted in.
"We had a total team effort on offense today," Santa Fe coach Ronnie Wulf said. "That's a key. You can always get guys on, but you've got to get them in."
Brandon Vassallo drove in a pair of runs with a double and a single in addition to throwing a four-hit shutout on the mound.
Crosby put runners on base in each inning but the fourth, but was unable to put one across the plate.
The Cougars best chance came in the top of the third when the loaded the bases with one out.
Vassallo got a swinging third strike and pop out to preserve what was then a 3-0 lead for the Indians.
"Him getting out of that situation was really big," Wulf said. "If they could have picked up a couple of runs there, it could have been a whole different game. He's thrown like that for us all year. He gets out there and competes."
Coming off a 6-0 win at Crosby on Friday, Santa Fe wasted no time establishing the tone for Saturday with a three-run first inning. Garza and Ashton Lozano began the frame with base hits off Crosby starter Michael Horan.
Horan struggled with control, throwing a pair of wild pitches that allowed Garza to score before walking Thompson.
Santa Fe added two more runs with a sacrifice fly by Brice Smith and a two-out hit from Vassallo.
"That was big," Wulf said. "In every game, if you can score early and get at least a couple of runs, you get them on the defense and they've got to try to get runs."
Control was an issue for both Crosby pitchers as they combined for six walks and one hit batter.
Santa Fe took advantage by pushing five of those free runners across the plate.
A walk, hit batter and back to back doubles from Vassallo and Stroud doubled the Indian lead to 6-0 in the fourth.
Santa Fe put runners on the corners with two out in the fifth and used a balk call to add a seventh run.
