Clear Creek led early, lost its advantage, then rallied late, but the Wildcats’ last-minute try to tie was picked off in front of the end zone as their season ended in a tight 45-38 loss to the Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks in the bi-district round of the Class 6A-II playoffs.
Wildcats quarterback Cody Raboin threw for four touchdowns in what turned out to be a big-play offense, scoring on passes of 76, 61, 41 and 10 yards. Jeremiah Crum ran for a touchdown and caught another.
The Wildcats (3-8) grabbed a 21-10 lead in the first quarter thanks to a pair of big passing plays.
Crum put Clear Creek on the board first with a 3-yard scoring run, then the Wildcats found paydirt on two long Raboin touchdown passes, a 61-yard strike to Colton Jarmosco and a 76-yard toss to Samuel Sereal.
The Sharks bit back, scoring 28 unanswered points over the second and third quarters to grab a 38-21 lead. The run of four unanswered touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground, was capped with a 57-yard rushing touchdown from Tylik Burton with 11 minutes to play in the third quarter.
Clear Creek got back on the scoreboard 6 minutes later with a 35-yard field goal from Garrett Carleton to make it a 38-24 contest.
Shadow Creek stuck again with 11 minutes to play when Burton found running room and broke free for a 66-yard scoring run, putting the Sharks up 45-24.
Down 21, the Wildcats put together one last run.
Raboin struck again with a big passing play, hooking up with Crum on a 41-yard score to make it 45-31 with 8 minutes remaining.
After a missed Shadow Creek field goal, the Wildcats took over on their 20-yard line with 2 minutes to play. Again, Clear Creek went to the air and pulled within one score when Raboin connected with Jeremiah Cams on a 10-yard strike to make it 45-38.
Clear Creek got one last chance after recovering the ensuing onside kick at midfield. The Wildcats converted a fourth down and faced another fourth down in the final seconds from the Shadow Creek 35-yard line when their pass was picked off, giving the Sharks possession on the 1-yard line and the victory.
