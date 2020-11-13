BARBERS HILL 40, SANTA FE 6
SANTA FE
Barbers Hill (3-3, 3-2 in district) used a 33-point first half lead to take care of Santa Fe (3-5, 1-3) 40-6 Friday night.
The Eagles jumped to a 20-0 first quarter lead and added 13 points in the second quarter. The game was scoreless in the third quarter. The Indians and the Eagles each added a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Kyeler Thompson had 11 rushing attempts for 51 yards. Thompson was 6-for-18 with 72 yards and two interceptions. Marcus Villarreal had four carries for 26 yards, and Villarreal had one catch for 6 yards.
Jake Cavness had nine carries for 33 yards and one touchdown. Trever Trexler had two catches for 59 yards. Kyle Fraser had one catch for 7 yards.
The Santa Fe Indians will look to regroup at home against the Nederland Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1) on Friday night.
BAY AREA CHRISTIAN 42, PASADENA FIRST BAPTIST 0, THURSDAY NIGHT
PASADENA
The Bay Area Christian Broncos (4-3, 2-1) steamrolled Pasadena First Baptist (0-5, 0-3) on the ground, and the Broncos shut out the Warriors 42-0 on Thursday night.
In the first half, Bay Area Christian scored 35 points. BAC scored 14 points in the first quarter and 21 points in the second quarter.
Helping the team’s offensive scoring machine was Dalton Spriggs, who scored on a 13-yard and 36-yard touchdown runs. Wesley Barnes scored a 47-yard rushing touchdown, Smith Nave scored a 48-yard touchdown run, and Dylan Willingham scored a 41-yard touchdown run.
In the passing game, Bryce Griego threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Davis DuPont. The team had 315 total rushing yards, which Barnes had 59 yards, Griego had 64 yards, Nave had 54 yards, Spriggs had 59 yards and Willingham had 55 yards.
The Broncos would add another touchdown in third quarter, and neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
On the defensive side for Bay Area Christian, Andrew Boyd and Nave each had one interception. Aven Diaz had a fumble recovery. Kade Sink had 12 tackles.
The Bay Area Christian Broncos will head back home to begin their postseason run against the loser of either San Antonio Holy Cross or Schertz John Paul II. The game will be played Nov. 27 or Nov. 28.
