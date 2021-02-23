SPRING
While Hitchcock wasn’t its sharpest on offense, the Bulldogs rode a tenacious full-court defense to a 57-33 Region III-3A bi-district playoff win over the Anderson-Shiro Owls at Grand Oaks High School on Tuesday night.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well at all tonight, but our full-court man-to-man defense was good and wore them down,” Hitchcock head boys basketball coach Chris Jordan said.
The effects of Hitchcock’s relentless defense became evident in the fourth quarter, which the Bulldogs won 21-11 to put the game out of reach.
Hitchcock, the champions of District 24-3A, ended the first quarter with a slim 15-11 lead over District 23-3A fourth-place finisher Anderson-Shiro.
A low-scoring second quarter saw Bulldogs take a 22-13 lead into the halftime intermission, and Hitchcock’s lead grew to 36-22 heading into the final frame.
Leading the Bulldogs to victory were Reese Kadlecek (15 points, seven steals), Christian Dorsey (15 points) and Dylan Zeigler (15 points).
Up next for Hitchcock is an area-round playoff date with Newton, which is scheduled to be played 7 p.m. Thursday at Port Arthur Memorial High School.
“We have to execute better on offense, lock in and make shots,” Jordan said.
— James LaCombe
