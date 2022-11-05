Girls basketball roundup for Nov. 5, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Nov 5, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketballNON-DISTRICTHitchcock 46, Houston Village 38HOUSTONWith a mix of new and familiar faces leading the way, the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs made a successful 2022-23 season debut Saturday afternoon with a road win over Village.Top performers for the Lady Bulldogs were Sliyah Johnson (21 points) and Tiarra Spells (10 points).Up next, Hitchcock takes on Houston Christian on the road 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs Basketball Sport Houston Village Statistics Performer Debut Roundup James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDickinson teen arrested on manslaughter charge over deadly crash, sheriff saidSanta Fe teen charged in string of fires at Jack Brooks Park in HitchcockMaceo's to be featured on 'Texas Bucket List'Galveston prepares for 500,000 motorcycle enthusiasts to roar onto islandProbe of Galveston Post Office underway, Weber saysTremont House in Galveston unveils multimillion-dollar makeoverThree arrested after chase, crash in FriendswoodLeague City developer, wife, dropped as parade grand marshals over lawsuitLeague City man faces life in prison for killing wifeMore police, enhanced safety messages planned for Lone Star Rally in Galveston CollectionsHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports PreviewHarvest Moon Regatta sets sail CommentedGuest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (89) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (86) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (59) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (55) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (53) Beto O'Rourke is the wrong choice for Texas (50) We do indeed have an 'imbecile in Washington' (47) Polling place changes smell like voter intimidation (40) Guest editorial: San Antonio Express-News: Under Abbott or O’Rourke, will Texas economy thrive? (37) Texas GOP wants to gut your right to elect leaders (36)
