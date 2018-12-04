HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Bulldogs’ football team was well represented in District 13-3A-I’s postseason honors.
Sophomore cornerback Devin Preston was a unanimous choice for district newcomer of the year.
On the district’s first team offense from Hitchcock were senior fullback Tyger Turner (unanimous) and senior offensive lineman Elijah Mason. On the defensive first team were Mason at defensive tackle, senior inside linebacker Josh Castilleja and senior outside linebacker Deonza McCardell.
Making the second team offense for the Bulldogs were McCardell at running back and sophomore wide receiver Davin Preston. Second team defensive players were junior defensive ends Kelvon York-Norman and Michah Bumgarner, sophomore inside linebacker She’mar Johnson, and junior safety Deon Singleton.
Freshman quarterback Christian Dorsey was named an all-district utility player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.