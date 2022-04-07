Clear Falls’ Riley Carleton tackles the ball away from Pearland’s Nikolas Cervantes during the first half of a bi-district playoff game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, March 25, 2022.
After a season where district champs Clear Springs, Clear Falls, Dickinson and Clear Creek all qualified for the playoffs, it was no surprise the Galveston County teams were well represented in the District 24-6A boys soccer postseason awards.
In the superlatives, Clear Falls’ Riley Carleton earned district most valuable player honors, while Clear Springs teammates Giancarlo Pardo and Myles DeBondt were the district’s offensive MVP and defensive MVP, respectively.
Rounding out the superlatives for local players were Clear Creek’s Dustin Morris being named district goalkeeper of the year, and Clear Springs head coach Kenny Webb tabbed as coach of the year.
Here’s a rundown of the rest of the All-District 24-6A honors:
CLEAR SPRINGS
Sebastian Ruiz, first team; Christian Medrano, first team; Andrew Orellana, first team; Alexandro Quintanilla, first team; Sam Bermudez, first team; Liam Foster, second team; Ryan Martinez, second team; Evan Lipsky, second team; Chuy Becerril, second team; Xander Fraga, second team; Albi Zyla, honorable mention; Bodin Cobb, honorable mention
CLEAR FALLS
Ethan Jones, first team; Dominik Konwinski, first team; Danilo Ramirez-Montesinos, first team; David Jasso, first team; Carlos Loredo, second team; Marco Jimenez, second team; Mason Konwinski, second team; Seth Mattamana, second team; Mario Ramirez, honorable mention; Josh Longlois, honorable mention; Ryan Osburn, honorable mention; Jack Pardy, honorable mention
DICKINSON
Alejandro Trejo, first team; Amado Garcia, first team; Kevin Juarez, first team; Jonathan Vega, second team; Victor Luevana, second team; Alexis Martinez, second team; Jonathan DeLeon, honorable mention; Pablo Perez, honorable mention; Juan Miguel Rodriguez, Dickinson
CLEAR CREEK
Cayden Clause, first team; Jaden Richardson, first team; Ethan Weber, first team; Kaylan Baptiste, second team; Cody Brown, second team; Isaac Machado, second team; Garrett Carleton, honorable mention; Carlos Leiva, honorable mention; Josh Van Wagener, honorable mention
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.