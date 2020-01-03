Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORE
Clear Creek 58, Alvin 38
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 52, Santa Fe 38
SANTA FE
The Ball High Tors started their district campaign on the right track with a win Friday at Santa Fe.
Ball High put together a key 9-2 run in the first quarter, eventually took a 30-18 lead into the halftime break, and kept the Indians at bay after that.
Nehemiah Noel led the charge for the Tors’ offense with 11 points, and also contributed five rebounds and two steals. Other key contributors for Ball High were Darion Henry (nine points, four rebounds, three steals) and Kristian Dalton (seven points, six rebounds).
Up next for the Tors (1-0 in district) will be a 7 p.m. home game Tuesday against Galena Park (0-1).
NON-DISTRICT
La Marque 62, Bellaire Episcopal 50
BELLAIRE
In a marquee Houston-area matchup, the La Marque Cougars pulled away from Episcopal late to secure an impressive road win Friday.
After taking a 28-22 lead into the halftime break, La Marque saw Episcopal trim the lead to 42-39 heading into the final period, but the Cougars finished strong to close out the win.
Jordan Ivy-Curry led La Marque with 31 points, while Edward Robinson chipped in 21 points.
The Coogs continue their non-district schedule 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Splendora.
O’Connell 56, Kingwood Covenant 32
BEAUMONT
The O’Connell Buccaneers began their stint at the Beaumont Legacy Tournament on Friday with a romp over Kingwood Covenant.
Kristopher Johnson led the way for O’Connell with 17 points, while twin brother Khristian Johnson added 13 points. Christian Quinn and Chris Horton each tallied eight points.
O’Connell 77, Beaumont Legacy 59
BEAUMONT
The O’Connell Buccaneers broke open a close game with a huge fourth quarter to topple hosts Beaumont Legacy in their second game of the day Friday at the Beaumont Legacy Tournament.
The teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 50-50, but the Bucs ramped up their defensive intensity to run away with the game in the final period.
Khristian Johnson poured in 25 points, Raphfel Moss chipped in 14 points, and Christian Quinn had 10 points. Kristopher Johnson finished with seven points, and Chris Horton added six points.
O’Connell continues the tournament Saturday against a to be determined opponent.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available
