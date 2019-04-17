Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 7, Clear Falls 2
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats kept their postseason hopes alive Tuesday night with a key victory at home against the Clear Falls Knights.
A leadoff home run in the top of the first from Brooks Montgomery gave Clear Falls a quick 1-0 lead, but Clear Creek put together a four-run bottom of the third inning to swing momentum back in its favor.
Liam Gunter led off the frame with a double, and a groundout and an error put runners on the corners with one away. Mason Moran, who reached base on the error, stole second, and Matthew Etzel knocked a two-run single to give the Wildcats the 2-1 lead.
Daniel Burroway followed that with an RBI double and stole third base. After Issac Lopez walked on four pitches, Peter Miller extended Clear Creek’s lead to 4-1 on an RBI sacrifice fly.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Gunter walked on four pitches and Lane Brewster singled. An error put both runners in scoring position before Moran smacked a two-run single to push the lead to 6-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, Lopez led off with a walk, and then pinch runner Matthew Juarez got to do some work on the base paths — advancing to second on an error and reaching third on a passed ball. Then, Juarez stole home to give the Wildcats a 7-1 lead.
Clear Falls added a run in the top of the sixth when Nick Mueller led off with a single and made it all the way to third base on defensive indifference before a Kobe Calderone RBI sac fly brought him home.
Clear Creek (4-5 in district) and Clear Falls (5-6) conclude their season series 6 p.m. Thursday at Clear Falls in a game that will be important to 24-6A’s playoff race.
Clear Springs 7, Alvin 3
ALVIN
A four-run top of the sixth inning broke open a close game in favor of the Clear Springs Chargers, as they opened their season series against Alvin on Tuesday with a win.
Leading 3-1 leading into the sixth, the Chargers put together a two-out rally to distance themselves from the Yellowjackets. Jake Richnow and Kai Woodard worked back-to-back walks to extend the inning, and then Michael Cervantes knocked in a run with an RBI single.
Mason Schulz (2-for-3, three RBIs, run) followed that by with a proverbial mic-drop in the form of a three-run home run for a 7-1 lead.
A pair of bases-loaded hit batters in the bottom of the seventh got Alvin its final two runs, but the Jackets would not be able to get any closer than that.
Clear Springs scratched its first run on the scoreboard in the top of the third thanks to some small ball and a little opportunism. Richnow led off with a walk, moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt and scampered to third on an error. After Cervantes worked a walk, Schulz lined an RBI single.
The Chargers pushed their lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth. Two errors and a Cameron Cooper (2-for-3, one run) single loaded the bases with one out, and a four-pitch walk to Richnow forced a runner home. That was followed by an RBI sac fly from Woodard.
Alvin scored its other run on a two-out error in the bottom of the fourth.
Clear Springs (8-1 in district) concludes its season series with Alvin (3-6) at home 6 p.m. Thursday.
Open: Dickinson
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 4, Goose Creek Memorial 3
BAYTOWN
Santa Fe utilized successful quality at-bats in the second and third innings to defeat Goose Creek Memorial on the road Tuesday night.
A two-out walk to Cristian Cienfuegos proved costly for the Indians as Tristan Pitkin smoked a run-scoring double in the bottom of the first.
Santa Fe responded with two runs in the top of the second that started when Bryce Montemayor led off with a single and was sacrificed to second by Cameron Bennett and then scored on a Landon Thompson RBI single smacked to center. Trenton Beazley then delivered some two-out magic with a run scoring double.
A leadoff walk, sacrifice bunt, groundout and another walk in succession helped the Patriots tie the game on a Uli Quiroga two-out single.
The first five Indians batters aided Santa Fe to regain the lead for good when a single (Peewee McDonald), sacrifice bunt (Grant Pfaff) and walk (Rome Shubert) started the third. Back-to-back hard-hit RBI singles by Montemayor and Bennett followed.
GCM would not go away quietly as Quiroga tattooed a one-out triple and then scored on a Cienfuegos squeeze bunt.
But, Jeremy Sheppard was able to strike out the final batter looking to earn the two-inning save.
Montemayor had a big night at the plate collecting three hits for the Indians
Santa Fe (10-1 in District 22-5A) hosts Texas City (2-9) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Other score:
Crosby 11, Texas City 0 (6 innings)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.