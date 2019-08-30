LEAGUE CITY
The Bay Area Christian Broncos came short Friday night losing 21-7 against the Katy St. John III Lions to open their season.
The Lions scored on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. In the second quarter, Katy St. John III blocked a Bay Area Christian punt and scored on the ensuing drive to take a 14-0 lead.
The Broncos cut the Lions’ lead in the second quarter with Wesley Barnes scoring a 15-yard touchdown run. Jackson Collins threw a 30-yard pass to Myles Anderson to set up the touchdown run.
The game went back and forth until late in the fourth quarter when Katy St. John III scored another rushing touchdown to secure its lead 21-7 with just under three minutes remaining.
The Broncos will travel on the road to face off against Danbury at 7 p.m.
Other score:
Houston Northland Christian 34, O’Connell 12
