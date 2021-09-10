BAY AREA CHRISTIAN 17, BRAZOS CHRISTIAN 14
LEAGUE CITY
With the offense not getting much going all night, the defense came through for the Bay Area Christian Broncos as they survived a squeaker 17-14 against Brazos Christian Eagles on Friday night.
The Broncos were down 14-10 with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the game. That’s when the play of the game happened as Bronco Andrew Boyd recovered a fumble for a nin9e-yard touchdown to put the team ahead 17-14.
With plenty of time remaining, the Broncos went to work on defense and stopped the Eagles’ offense. Bay Area Christian tried to run the clock out, but the team fumbled the ball to give the Eagles another chance to score.
Brazos Christian couldn’t get the job done as Bronco Wesley Barnes picked off a pass, which sealed the game.
The Brazos Christian Eagles (1-1) got onto the scoreboard first with a 33-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to lead it 7-0. In the second quarter, the Eagles scored again with a 5-yard touchdown pass.
The Broncos stopped the scoreless shutout when Adam Atwell hit a 30-yard field goal right before halftime to make it 14-3 at halftime.
Atwell found Smith Nave for a 31-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-10 at the end of the third quarter.
On top of the game-winning interception, Barnes also ran the ball for 86 yards. Kade Sink had seven tackles and one sack. Head football coach Les Rainey said it was a back-and-forth game. He also said it wasn’t an easy game and to credit Brazos Christian for making it such a fight, but his team got the job done.
The Bay Area Christian Broncos (3-0) will put their undefeated streak on the line again when they face Rosehill Christian (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
