Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 3, Clear Creek 2
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers fended off a tough challenge from the Clear Creek Wildcats to win Friday’s pivotal district contest by the scores of 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 18-25 and 15-11 and finish the first half of 24-6A play unbeaten.
Clear Springs’ player statistics were not immediately available.
Leaders for Clear Creek in the tough-luck loss were Allie Garland (20 kills, six blocks, three aces), Madison Cole (12 kills), Riley Brantley (10 kills), Miranda Phelps (24 digs) and Spencer Plato (45 assists).
The Chargers (6-0 in district) will have another key matchup to start the second round of league play when they host Clear Falls (6-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Wildcats (4-2) will be looking to snap a two-game losing skid 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Brook (3-3).
Dickinson 3, Alvin 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators ended the first half of district play on a positive note, handling Alvin by the scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-19 at home Friday.
Leading Dickinson were Keegan Rutherford (10 kills), Janell Harvell (nine kills), Amaya Young (eight kills, 12 digs), Sharanda Anderson (seven kills, 17 digs) and Destiny Tom (33 assists, 24 digs).
The Lady Gators (2-4 in district) march into the second half of 24-6A play 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Lake (1-5).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 3, Ball High 0
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings picked up an important win over rival Ball High at home Friday, sweeping the Lady Tors by the scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-19.
Texas City’s player statistics were not immediately available.
Tori Mallard (five kills, three blocks) and Lexie LaForte (five kills, two blocks) led Ball High both offensively and defensively. Jaelyn Williams had 12 assists, and Courtney Whittaker and Logan Kelly had 12 digs each.
The Lady Stings (3-4 in district) will be back in action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Friendswood (7-0). The Lady Tors (2-5) try to bounce back 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Fe (6-1).
Santa Fe 3, Galena Park 0
GALENA PARK
The Santa Fe Lady Indians took care of business on the road Friday and made short work of Galena Park with a 25-11, 25-5, 25-9 sweep.
Leading Santa Fe were Kylie Verm (eight kills, eight digs), Kassidy Taves (14 assists, five aces), Cassi Cruz (eight kills), Elena Dondonay (11 assists), Jillian Gibbs (three blocks) and Teresa Garza (two blocks).
The Lady Indians (6-1 in district) kick off the second round of league play 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Ball High (2-5).
Other scores:
Friendswood 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-12)
Bye: Clear Falls
