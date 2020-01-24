Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball

DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES

Clear Falls 73, Clear Brook 43

DISTRICT 22-5A

Texas City 33, Ball High 28

TEXAS CITY

The Texas City Lady Stings picked up a vital win on their quest for earning a playoff berth, edging out the Ball High Lady Tors at home Friday.

Texas City was led by Tahjea Smith 15 points, Jade Guice with eight points, and key defensive stops made by Amauri Wyatt and Logan Ramey.

Player statistics for Ball High were not immediately available.

Both teams are back on the court Tuesday. The Lady Stings (6-3 in District 22-5A) hosts Friendswood (9-0) at 7 p.m., while the Lady Tors (5-4) try to bounce back 5:45 p.m. at Santa Fe (N/A).

Other scores:

Friendswood 48, Goose Creek Memorial 23

