Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Falls 73, Clear Brook 43
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 33, Ball High 28
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings picked up a vital win on their quest for earning a playoff berth, edging out the Ball High Lady Tors at home Friday.
Texas City was led by Tahjea Smith 15 points, Jade Guice with eight points, and key defensive stops made by Amauri Wyatt and Logan Ramey.
Player statistics for Ball High were not immediately available.
Both teams are back on the court Tuesday. The Lady Stings (6-3 in District 22-5A) hosts Friendswood (9-0) at 7 p.m., while the Lady Tors (5-4) try to bounce back 5:45 p.m. at Santa Fe (N/A).
Other scores:
Friendswood 48, Goose Creek Memorial 23
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.