All-county softball teams

FIRST TEAM

P- Meagan Lee, junior, Clear Creek

P- Chloe Riasetto, freshman, Friendswood

C- Rylie Bouvier, sophomore, Santa Fe

IF- Tricia Yarotsky, sophomore, Friendswood

IF- Britaney Shaw, senior, Ball High

IF- Brianna Aranzeta, senior, Clear Creek

IF- Demi Elder, sophomore, Clear Springs

OF- Ciara Trahan, sophomore, Santa Fe

OF- Ava Edwards, sophomore, Clear Creek

OF- Pam Richardson, junior, Clear Creek

DP- KK Esparza, sophomore, Friendswood

Utility- Davionna Driscoll, sophomore, Texas City

SECOND TEAM

P- Maddy Blake, junior, Santa Fe

P- Ashlyn Strother, senior, Clear Falls

C- Madison Petrella, senior, Clear Creek

IF- Ryleigh Mata, sophomore, Santa Fe

IF- Erica Riley, senior, Clear Falls

IF- Mya Holmes, sophomore, Texas City

IF- Mia Terry, junior, Dickinson

OF- Dariane Cram, junior, Dickinson

OF- Juliana Garcia, junior, Santa Fe

OF- Reagan Jones, junior, Friendswood

DP- Cece Huff, junior, Clear Creek

Utility- Kaylee Thomas, senior, Clear Springs

HONORABLE MENTION

P- Janae Girouard, junior, Ball High

P- Emma Strood, freshman, Clear Springs

P- Brooke Cromie, sophomore, O’Connell

C- Elizabeth Higgins, senior, Friendswood

C- Mariana Vazquez, junior, Dickinson

C- Kelly Baker, sophomore, Clear Springs

C- Tavery Ortiz, sophomore, Texas City

IF- Maggie Childs, junior, Santa Fe

IF- Reese Reyna, sophomore, Santa Fe

IF- Dasia Triplett, freshman, Hitchcock

DP- Grace Smith, sophomore, Ball High

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

