All-county softball teams
FIRST TEAM
P- Meagan Lee, junior, Clear Creek
P- Chloe Riasetto, freshman, Friendswood
C- Rylie Bouvier, sophomore, Santa Fe
IF- Tricia Yarotsky, sophomore, Friendswood
IF- Britaney Shaw, senior, Ball High
IF- Brianna Aranzeta, senior, Clear Creek
IF- Demi Elder, sophomore, Clear Springs
OF- Ciara Trahan, sophomore, Santa Fe
OF- Ava Edwards, sophomore, Clear Creek
OF- Pam Richardson, junior, Clear Creek
DP- KK Esparza, sophomore, Friendswood
Utility- Davionna Driscoll, sophomore, Texas City
SECOND TEAM
P- Maddy Blake, junior, Santa Fe
P- Ashlyn Strother, senior, Clear Falls
C- Madison Petrella, senior, Clear Creek
IF- Ryleigh Mata, sophomore, Santa Fe
IF- Erica Riley, senior, Clear Falls
IF- Mya Holmes, sophomore, Texas City
IF- Mia Terry, junior, Dickinson
OF- Dariane Cram, junior, Dickinson
OF- Juliana Garcia, junior, Santa Fe
OF- Reagan Jones, junior, Friendswood
DP- Cece Huff, junior, Clear Creek
Utility- Kaylee Thomas, senior, Clear Springs
HONORABLE MENTION
P- Janae Girouard, junior, Ball High
P- Emma Strood, freshman, Clear Springs
P- Brooke Cromie, sophomore, O’Connell
C- Elizabeth Higgins, senior, Friendswood
C- Mariana Vazquez, junior, Dickinson
C- Kelly Baker, sophomore, Clear Springs
C- Tavery Ortiz, sophomore, Texas City
IF- Maggie Childs, junior, Santa Fe
IF- Reese Reyna, sophomore, Santa Fe
IF- Dasia Triplett, freshman, Hitchcock
DP- Grace Smith, sophomore, Ball High
