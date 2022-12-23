2022 All-Galveston County football teams
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB- Lloyd Jones III, soph., Hitchcock
RB- David Smith, sr., Clear Falls
RB- Xai’Shaun Edwards, jr., Clear Springs
WR- Damien McDaniel, jr., Hitchcock
WR- Marquis Johnson, sr., Dickinson
WR- Ashton Schumann, senior, Clear Springs
TE/FB- Jeremiah Scoby, soph., Dickinson
OL- Nick Fattig, sr., Clear Springs
OL- Blake Ivy, jr., Clear Springs
OL- Jude Edwards, jr., Clear Falls
OL- Kyle Gardner, sr., Friendswood
OL- Brandon Russell, sr., La Marque
UT- Max Williams, sr., Clear Falls
K- Garrett Carleton, jr., Clear Creek
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL- Szyron Scott, jr., Texas City
DL- LeKell McGowan, jr., Clear Falls
DL- Branson Winter, sr., Clear Springs
LB- Michael Sylvalie, jr., Clear Springs
LB- Jaxson Russo, sr., Friendswood
LB- Corey Kelly, sr., Clear Falls
LB- Braylan Shelby, sr., Friendswood
DB- Damien McDaniel, jr., Hitchcock
DB- Max Williams, sr., Clear Falls
DB- Jonah Williams, soph., Ball High
DB- Vernon Glover, sr., Dickinson
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB- Landon Vessel, jr., Clear Falls
RB- Aiven Coleman, sr., Ball High
RB- Caleb Bell, jr., Texas City
WR- Will Cianfrini, jr., Ball High
WR- Kelshaun Johnson, soph., Hitchcock
WR- De’Rion Crooms, sr., Dickinson
TE- Hayden Davis, sr., Clear Springs
OL- Campbell Melcher, sr., Clear Creek
OL- Devin Caldwell, jr., Dickinson
OL- Logan Latham, jr., Clear Springs
OL- Christopher Prada, jr., Texas City
OL- Marco Ruiz, sr., Hitchcock
UT- Bryce Dorsey, soph., Hitchcock
K- Xander Fraga, jr., Clear Springs
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL- Serigne Tounkara, sr., Clear Springs
DL- Angus Pingel, jr., Clear Falls
DL- Tre Ford, sr., Dickinson
LB- Layden Roque, sr., Dickinson
LB- Stefanos Pothos, jr., Ball High
LB- Jason Doswell, sr., Clear Springs
LB- Camryn Greif, jr., Texas City
DB- Taron Elam, sr., Hitchcock
DB- Jabari Ellison, sr., Dickinson
DB- Kyeler Thompson, sr., Santa Fe
DB- Josh Moore, sr., Clear Falls
P- Matthew Dupuis, sr., Friendswood
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
QB- Seth Williams, sr., Ball High
QB- John Soloman, jr., Dickinson
QB- Joey Duran, jr., Texas City
QB- Anthony Miles, soph. La Marque
RB- Salahadin Allah, jr., La Marque
RB- Justis Thomas, jr., Ball High
RB- Terrence Allen, jr., Hitchcock
WR- Dylan Thomas, jr. La Marque
WR- Chase Bruton, jr., Hitchcock
WR- Clyde Bruton, jr., Texas City
WR- Jarius Williams, jr., Clear Springs
WR- Michael Deyon, sr., La Marque
TE- Hunter Smyrl, sr., Friendswood
OL- Ryley Hall, sr., Dickinson
OL- Jacob Lockstein, soph., Clear Falls
OL- Skyler Luzader, jr., Clear Falls
OL- Albert Ruben, soph., Hitchcock
OL- Robert Boysen, soph., Hitchcock
OL- Charles Gundrum, sr., Ball High
OL- Corey Sanders, soph., Ball High
OL- Maxwell Sajna, jr., La Marque
K- Grant Thiem, sr., Hitchcock
K- Ramon Carrillo, sr., Ball High
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
DL- Blaine Nunn, sr. Clear Falls
DL- Malcolm Simpson, soph., Ball High
DL- Caleb Allen, soph., Friendswood
DL- Franklin Alfaro, jr., Santa Fe
DL- Erskin Hill, jr., Hitchcock
DL- Austin Gace, sr., Hitchcock
DL- Damarion Muse, sr., Hitchcock
DL- Kai Janice, jr., La Marque
LB- Kade Sink, sr., Bay Area Christian
LB- Cole Worthington, sr., Clear Falls
LB- Jontue Fears, jr., Dickinson
LB- Kaleb Walker, sr., Dickinson
LB- Bryce Sander, sr., Clear Springs
LB- Jackson Stroud, sr., Santa Fe
LB- Terrell Allen, soph., Hitchcock
LB- Jeriel Butler, sr., La Marque
LB- Aiden McNamera, sr., Ball High
DB- Cam Roberson, sr., Clear Falls
DB- Diego Sanchez, jr., Dickinson
DB- Ali Schuster, jr., Clear Springs
DB- Gavin Collins, jr., Clear Springs
DB- Cah'lil Ward, jr., Clear Creek
DB- Marquis Thompson, jr., Texas City
DB- Jimmie Saldana, sr., La Marque
DB- Kairan Thorne, sr., Ball High
P- Juan Garcia-Rodriguez, sr., La Marque
