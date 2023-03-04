WACO
Following a grinding regional semifinal win the night before, the Hitchcock Bulldogs seized control of Saturday afternoon’s Region III-3A championship game early and never eased their tight grip on the contest for a 65-44 win over the New Waverly Bulldogs at Midway High School.
“Whatever kind of game it was going to be, we were going to be prepared for it,” said Hitchcock head boys basketball coach Chris Jordan after his team punched its ticket to the state semifinals for a second straight year. “We’re all about trying to make history, and we’re going to do what we can. We’re looking forward to it. … I’m not taking it for granted at all.”
Joining No. 2 state-ranked Hitchcock (29-7 overall) in the Class 3A state tournament Thursday at the Alamodome will be Region I champion No. 5 Childress (27-7), Region II champion Hooks (31-5) and Region IV champion No. 7 Lytle (35-6), with matchups to be determined.
“We’re trying to win it this time; I want to win it,” Hitchcock junior guard Damien McDaniel said about getting back to state.
A huge 16-0 first-half run put Hitchcock in the driver’s seat and sapped every bit of momentum New Waverly gained after Evan Erwin knocked down a circus 3-pointer and-1 shot for a 10-9 lead midway through the first quarter.
McDaniel scored the first six points of Hitchcock’s big run on an offensive rebound and put-back, a steal-turned-fast-break lay-in, and a drive to the bucket. After that, Elijah Sherwood and Lloyd Jones III each made baskets in the post for a 19-10 Hitchcock lead at the end of the first period.
To start the second quarter, McDaniel swished a mid-range bucket, Taron Elam got a layup off a turnover and Jones got another basket down low to push the lead to 25-10 before Joe Bryant scored in the paint at the 5:01 mark of the second frame to finally break New Waverly’s drought.
“Coach Jordan wants us to put on a defensive clinic every night, and it showed on the scoreboard,” McDaniel said. “We like to get out and run, so when teams are slowing us down, we just have to run our offense that he drew up for us. But, when New Waverly wanted to keep on running, it played right into our hands.”
After the run, Hitchcock effectively kept New Waverly at bay for the remainder of the game, leading by no less than 11 points until the final buzzer. Hitchcock took a 34-16 edge into the halftime break and led 45-28 through three quarters before closing out the contest.
“We just tried to stay positive and play hard,” Jordan said. “At this point in the season, they know our stuff, we know their stuff. You’ve got to get out and stop people and still play the game — that’s the way it goes.
“We were fortunate enough to get a good run, and we know what we’re capable of on the defensive end,” Jordan added. “It’s like I tell the kids all the time, ‘defense travels with you no matter where you go.’”
Leading the way for Hitchcock in the regional championship game were Jones (18 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks), McDaniel (17 points, six rebounds, six assists) and Sherwood (15 points).
Rounding out Hitchcock’s scoring were Jayden Saxton-Rivera (seven points), Bryce Dorsey (three points), Kelshaun Johnson (three points) and Elam (two points).
Only four different players got in the scorebook for New Waverly: Jeremy Miles (17 points), Bryant (14 points, nine rebounds), Erwin (seven points) and Eastin Barge (six points).
(2) comments
Spot on Hitchcock Bulldogs!!!
😍
