In a tightly-packed district chase, any victory is huge, but a road win in late January is pure gold.
Santa Fe, which trailed by nine early in the second period, rallied down the stretch with clutch shooting and posted a 58-53 triumph at La Porte on Wednesday night.
“Like I told the guys, we’ve got to win the next four, including this one, so one down and three to go if they want a playoff spot,” said Santa Fe head coach Jacob Hon, whose club improved to 4-3 in District 18-5A.
“It was a sloppy game tonight, didn’t play well, however they pulled it out,” Hon added. “The adversity and coming on strong, that’s what a team needs, especially on the road.”
The Indians fell behind 19-10 in the second quarter before closing the opening half with a 13-4 burst to forge a 23-all contest at halftime.
Santa Fe then rode the inside game of Nick Jaco, whose four buckets fueled a 37-32 lead with 3:41 to go in the third before La Porte uncorked a 10-0 run as the Bulldogs led 42-37 at the 6:13 mark of the final period.
Then, it was Ivan Lloyd’s time to shine from long range. The senior guard buried three fourth-quarter 3-pointers, including a perfect catch-and-shoot off an inbounds pass from Kaidan Mata, as the Indians took a 54-50 lead with 50 seconds to play.
Jaco finished with 24 points, including 14 in the second half, while Lloyd followed up with 19 points powered by five 3s.
“Our defense is what gives us a good, easy offense,” Hon said. “We started jumping the passing lanes, getting steals, getting easy layups, and that was a turning point in the second quarter and fourth quarter.”
La Porte, which dropped to 2-5 in district play, got 18 points from Trent Callies and 11 from Phillip Ned. The Bulldogs hurt their chances by missing 8 of 11 3-point attempts in the second half, while the Indians buried 13 of 22 from the field in the final two periods.
Santa Fe returns home on Friday for a district game with Ball High, and La Porte travels to Texas City, also on Friday.
